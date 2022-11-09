Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
The Biden and Trump factor in New York's midterm elections
A 2024 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is still far from a certainty, but the 2022 midterm results could be a foreshadowing of their prospects. In New York State, like elsewhere in the country, Biden helped lift some Democratic candidates to victory while Trump was...
NY1
Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation
New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
NY1
New York could pave way for GOP takeover in the House
Reliably Democratic New York state could end up paving the way for a Republican takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives. The GOP flipped at least four congressional seats in the state on Election Day, inching the party closer to the net five seat gain they need nationally to secure control of the chamber.
NY1
4 post-election questions for New York politics
With Election Day now behind us, there are a host of outstanding issues facing New York's state government, its economy and its political leadership in Albany. While most of the races are settled across the state, the new political landscape is different than the one at the start of the year. Here are four burning questions facing New York.
NY1
Election Breakdown: Kathy Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor of New York
After a highly competitive race, Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to make history as the first woman governor of New York. Errol analyzed the results with Harry Siegel of the news organization the City and co-host of the FAQ NYC podcast; Brigid Bergin, host of the “People’s Guide to Power” on WNYC Radio; and Josh Greenman, the editorial page editor of the New York Daily News. They discussed what ultimately led to Hochul’s victory in the hard-fought matchup, and they also weighed in on the current state of the Democratic Party in New York City.
NY1
What the election results mean for both parties in New York
Democrats won statewide in New York, extending an electoral dominance that has been in place for decades. But Republicans can also point to successes down ballot in the crucial New York City suburbs, even as the party's results fell short of expectations in what many expected to be a wave year for the party.
NY1
Issue of economy and abortion dominated Texas' elections, survey says
The economy and immigration were two issues dominating Republican campaigns in Texas, and seem to have influenced voters to turn out in droves. Focusing on those hot topics may have pushed Gov. Greg Abbott to a third term. But what exactly was driving Texans to vote?. According to VoteCast, a...
NY1
18-year-old arrested, charged in connection with New Jersey synagogue threats
Law enforcement officials on Thursday announced charges against a man in connection to a “broad threat to synagogues” across New Jersey identified last week. Authorities identified the individual as Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, and said he was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He is set to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.
NY1
Lincoln Tunnel to go fully cashless next month
The Lincoln Tunnel will go fully cashless next month, marking the end of cash tolls for drivers traveling in and out of the city, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. Starting Sunday, Dec. 11, tolls will be collected through E-ZPass or by mailing a bill to...
Comments / 0