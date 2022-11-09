After a highly competitive race, Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to make history as the first woman governor of New York. Errol analyzed the results with Harry Siegel of the news organization the City and co-host of the FAQ NYC podcast; Brigid Bergin, host of the “People’s Guide to Power” on WNYC Radio; and Josh Greenman, the editorial page editor of the New York Daily News. They discussed what ultimately led to Hochul’s victory in the hard-fought matchup, and they also weighed in on the current state of the Democratic Party in New York City.

