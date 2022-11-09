ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight and a Blizzard Warning from midnight tonight to 10:00 a.m. on Friday for portions of northwest Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota. * WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Total...
MINNESOTA STATE
AZFamily

ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
ARIZONA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Waterfall Hikes in Arizona – 10 Jaw Dropping Spots to See

There’s no other way to describe this list of 10 waterfall hikes in Arizona other than jaw dropping. However, besides seeing where these places are, you’ll also going to learn what it takes to find them (permits, difficulty level, what to expect, how to prepare, ect…). While...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes

You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
ARIZONA STATE
US 103.3

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lake homes burn at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after noon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 Gravois Fire Protection District were alerted to a structure fire involving two homes on Oak Drive at the 9.5 MM of the Gravois arm, Lake of the Ozarks. “Upon arrival, a second alarm was struck bringing Fire Crews from Sunrise Beach Fire, Versailles Rural Fire, Moreau Fire, Stover...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
890kdxu.com

Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border

(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE

