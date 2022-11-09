Read full article on original website
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
First Alert Weather: Cold front sweeping through Arizona bringing rain and snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold front is sweeping through Arizona today. Look for cool and breezy weather with a high of only 67 degrees in the Valley. That’s 13 degrees below normal for the Phoenix area for this tie of year. A large low-pressure system is centered over...
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight and a Blizzard Warning from midnight tonight to 10:00 a.m. on Friday for portions of northwest Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota. * WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Total...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
ADOT to close these scenic northern Arizona highways for the winter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It may still be fall, but Arizona is already experiencing winter-like temperatures, prompting the Arizona Department of Transportation to close a few scenic highways around the state as a precaution for heavy snowfall typically seen in these rural areas. Starting on Nov. 18, ADOT plans...
Waterfall Hikes in Arizona – 10 Jaw Dropping Spots to See
There’s no other way to describe this list of 10 waterfall hikes in Arizona other than jaw dropping. However, besides seeing where these places are, you’ll also going to learn what it takes to find them (permits, difficulty level, what to expect, how to prepare, ect…). While...
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
Welcome to winter: North Dakota blizzard shutting down everything in its path
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Nearly all photos taken in recent hours tell the same story in North Dakota: Snow, blowing snow and more snow. The first winter storm of the season is making itself known in grand fashion as it moves across the state. Schools here are closed, businesses and government offices are shuttered and […]
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Two chances for rain, eyeing a big cold blast
Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air. Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year. Monday night a few showers...
Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes
You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
Arizona facing a “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses as weather cools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a very bad year, at least so far, for respiratory diseases. It’s still very early, but the fall respiratory disease season is already in full swing. Let’s take a look at the numbers so far for what might be called a...
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A toad is found in Arizona and The National Park Service wants humans to refrain from licking this toad
When you go into parks, you experience a lot of stuff and see many things. A few days, The National Park Service shared the news that a toad was found at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.
Lake homes burn at Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after noon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 Gravois Fire Protection District were alerted to a structure fire involving two homes on Oak Drive at the 9.5 MM of the Gravois arm, Lake of the Ozarks. “Upon arrival, a second alarm was struck bringing Fire Crews from Sunrise Beach Fire, Versailles Rural Fire, Moreau Fire, Stover...
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
