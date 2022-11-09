Read full article on original website
England fan group responds to offensive message claims
LONDON (AP) — An England supporters group says it is committed to inclusivity in response to allegations some of its members sent discriminatory messages on social media. Block 109 is a group of soccer fans which describes itself as intent on improving the atmosphere at Wembley Stadium when the national team is playing, and also organizes away travel.
Sargent beats Steffen, heads to World Cup after 9th goal
World Cup-bound Josh Sargent scored his ninth goal of the season, beating fellow American Zack Steffen in the seventh minute in Norwich's 2-1 loss to visiting Middlesbrough on Saturday in England's second-tier League Championship. Sargent ran onto a ball Kenny McLean knocked into the penalty area, took a touch and...
Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s final warmup game ahead of the World Cup will not be held at the National Stadium as planned due to a construction defect. Poland’s Football Association said the game with Chile on Wednesday will be moved to the Legia Warsaw Stadium.
Hertha Berlin again back in the Bundesliga relegation zone
BERLIN (AP) — Despite some promising performances, Hertha Berlin is back where it finished last season — in the Bundesliga’s relegation playoff spot. Hertha’s last-gasp 2-1 setback at Stuttgart on Tuesday was the team’s third straight loss and meant it has lost half its league games so far.
Bittersweet for Maddison as Leicester wins 2-0 at West Ham
LONDON (AP) — James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season before the England midfielder was forced off through injury ahead of the World Cup as Leicester won 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday. Patson Daka provided the assist and Maddison struck from close range to...
England can rewrite history by beating New Zealand, says Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones said England could rewrite history by beating New Zealand at Twickenham next Saturday
Australia beats Britain, into final of Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women's tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday. Storm Sanders had already put a point on...
