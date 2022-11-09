ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

North Marion runs over Lincoln

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA playoffs opening round, both the North Marion Huskies and Lincoln Cougars looked like different versions of themselves. The sixth-seeded Huskies (9-2) were able to adapt to the conditions the best, and came away...
RACHEL, WV
Quick start, big plays propel No. 7 Fairmont Senior to 2nd round

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense to get out of the gates quickly, then generated a pair of pick-6s in the fourth quarter to cement a 42-20 victory over the No. 10 Chapmanville Tigers in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
Polar Bears keep Tigers off board with big defensive plays

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the outcome of the game, Fairmont Senior’s defense would have finished the night with the same number of touchdowns as its opponent’s offense. It was that kind of day for...
FAIRMONT, WV
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NMHS 21 LHS 23.jpg

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA pl…
RACHEL, WV
Saturday Salutes

Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — Clarksburg Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Michael “Mike” Walsh, who served the city well in both the Patrol and Detective divisions during a career that lasted over 20 years. Walsh retired recently.
CLARKSBURG, WV

