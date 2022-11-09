Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
The Ringer
Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 10 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Rankings & Advice: Defense (Week 10)
Here are rankings from our analysts for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Check...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels took time to offer his Wednesday update on the state of the team, and look ahead to the Indianapolis Colts.
fantasypros.com
Week 10 NFL DFS Primer: Falcons at Panthers Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Falcons and Panthers meet in a rematch of an exciting Week 8 overtime affair. The DFS-friendly players are relatively straightforward for both NFC South clubs. As a result, both tables are tight. Nonetheless, a few intriguing players might slip under the radar and make waves on the Thursday Night Football showdown slate.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Must-Start or Sit: Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads. Joey P., Andrew, and Derek have scoured through all the matchups and highlighted their top...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the big names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start-sit questions on Twitter.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 10 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s amusing how certain we are about depth charts and player roles every August when we’re drafting our teams. And then, of course, by Week 10 or so, the chessboard looks completely different. (“Hey, how the heck did my bishop get over there?”) Chase Edmonds was...
Lions RB coach sends message to D’Andre Swift amid frustration vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift. However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the...
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Justin Fields, Joshua Palmer, Pat Freiermuth (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
fantasypros.com
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It can be helpful to look beyond just Week 10 to get a leg up on your league mates and not have to break the FAAB bank to get them. Here are some options for this weekend. I have my opinions about Deshaun Watson, and I am happy not to roster him in leagues, but he’s worth bringing up here for anyone in dire straights at quarterback and needs someone with a little more ceiling. Watson is eligible to return to the team in Week 13 against his former team, the Texans. It’s likely you’ll want to see how rusty Watson looks before plugging him in as a starter, in which case you might not be able to start him till Week 14 on the road against the Bengals before facing the surging Ravens at home. I’m skeptical of how good for fantasy football Watson can be coming off almost two years without a game, but he might be worth stashing just so your opponents don’t have him.
