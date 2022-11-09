It can be helpful to look beyond just Week 10 to get a leg up on your league mates and not have to break the FAAB bank to get them. Here are some options for this weekend. I have my opinions about Deshaun Watson, and I am happy not to roster him in leagues, but he’s worth bringing up here for anyone in dire straights at quarterback and needs someone with a little more ceiling. Watson is eligible to return to the team in Week 13 against his former team, the Texans. It’s likely you’ll want to see how rusty Watson looks before plugging him in as a starter, in which case you might not be able to start him till Week 14 on the road against the Bengals before facing the surging Ravens at home. I’m skeptical of how good for fantasy football Watson can be coming off almost two years without a game, but he might be worth stashing just so your opponents don’t have him.

