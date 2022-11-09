Read full article on original website
Related
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 10 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors
Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout. "Any time you have a chance to add a talent like...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones
In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Raiders Officially Sign Veteran Linebacker After Suprising Retirement
The Las Vegas Raiders made a handful of moves on Thursday afternoon, including adding an experienced defender. Las Vegas officially signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the practice squad after Blake Martinez retired from the NFL. Ragland was a free agent for the first nine weeks of this season after he...
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Justin Fields, Joshua Palmer, Pat Freiermuth (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’
Says CeeDee Lamb in an endorsement of the Cowboys trying to sign OBJ . “I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers in my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fantasypros.com
Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 10? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Deebo Samuel missed San Francisco’s Week 9 matchup against Los Angeles due to a nagging hamstring injury. While his production has dropped off from his stellar 2021 campaign, fantasy managers have not gotten to see what he will look like sharing the field with Christian McCaffrey. It is one of the bigger question marks – whether they will eat into each other’s production or they will become something of a super duo. Samuel is trending in the right direction, so will he play in Week 10? Here’s what we know so far.
Josh Allen, Micah Parsons among PFT’s midseason award winners
With Week 9 in the books, the NFL is officially onto the second half of the 2022 regular season. As playoff races heat up, so will award races. Many of the expected favorites for certain awards have lived up to the hype so far, while other dark horses have climbed the ranks. There’s a long way to go, but who would win some of the NFL’s top honors if the season ended right now?
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller placed on IR Thursday
The move comes after Waller recently aggravated his hamstring injury. The 30-year-old last played in Week 4 and has had issues with the hamstring injury since the team's win over the Broncos. Fantasy managers will have to continue to utilize a replacement and hope Waller can come back before the fantasy playoffs.
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 10 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver-wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about it....
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Week 10 Rankings & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 10. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Be sure to check out my...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Chris Olave, Travis Etienne, Harrison Bryant, Jared Goff
I’m wrong quite often. You can certainly pull the receipts and see that I am a human being who is poor at predicting the future. I enjoy the thrill of trying, nonetheless. Unfortunately, last week’s hot takes turned out about as wrong as they could have been. Aaron...
fantasypros.com
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
Both the Jets and Giants have a winning record, and Tom Brady may finally be acting his age. As we have covered in earlier pieces, this is the most chaotic season in the modern NFL era. With that, we will try to parse through the noise and provide you with some actionable insights to pick your WRs in your lineup this week. Let’s jump right in.
Comments / 0