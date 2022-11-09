2022 World Cup injury tracker: Senegal's Sadio Mane could miss Qatar, Alphonso Davies likely fit for Canada

Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal
The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over. Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.
World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar
Brazil heads to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. A look at their roster confirms why that's the case. The post World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
'We are hoping for miracles. He HAS to be there': Senegal will use WITCH DOCTORS to get injured Sadio Mane to the World Cup - claims FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura - with the forward set to be included despite picking up an injury
Senegal will incredibly use witch doctors to cure Sadio Mane's injury in a bid to race him to the World Cup in Qatar, according to FIFA's Senegalese secretary general. Mane is set to be included in Senegal's squad for the World Cup despite suffering a leg injury this week, a source within the country's football federation told AFP on Thursday - with fears he would initially miss the tournament.
Sporting News
England Squad World Cup 2022: Players who missed out on Gareth Southgate's selections for Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad reveal for the 2022 World Cup had Three Lions fans on the edge of their seats as the countdown to Qatar continues. The former defender found himself with a string of key decisions to make on his final 26-man panel, with elation for those picked, and disappointment for those missing out.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February. But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
CBS Sports
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
ESPN
Leaving Zack Steffen out of World Cup was 'heartbreaking': Gregg Berhalter
United States manager Gregg Berhalter said it was "heartbreaking" to tell goalkeeper Zack Steffen that he had been left off the World Cup squad for Qatar. Steffen was thought to be a lock to make the team after featuring regularly for the U.S. during this World Cup cycle and battling Arsenal's Matt Turner for the starting spot during World Cup qualifying.
Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni’s team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for...
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for a Liverpool midfield transfer target.
CBS Sports
Gregg Berhalter on USMNT roster: 'Difference between qualifying in Concacaf and playing in the World Cup'
The United States 26 man roster has been announced for the World Cup and it came with quite a few surprises. Gregg Berhalter left Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi, and other players out in the cold. Replacing them are former rotational guys such as Haji Wright, Tim Ream, and Shaq Moore. When asked about the inclusion of Ream in particular, Berhalter made an intriguing argument. He began talking about how choosing Ream was an easy decision as his form with Fulham in the best league in the world is impossible to ignore, but it was a point that he made later on that caught my eye.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
lastwordonsports.com
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
South Korea ends preparations for Qatar with win vs. Iceland
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea ended its preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iceland on Friday. Gimcheon Sangmu defender Park Ji-soo picked up a first-half injury that could jeopardize his availability for the tournament. Song Min-kyu got the only goal of the game...
Predicting The Winner Of The 2022 Men's World Cup
We are just 10 days away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - a tournament that has been perhaps the most anticipated sporting event of the past 12 years. France are the defending champions, having defeated Croatia in the Final in Russia back in 2018. But 31 other teams will be eager to dethrone them - including a few teams that missed their shot at glory back in 2018.
NBC Sports
USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
USA and Portugal set up playoff for final Rugby World Cup place
Eagles and Os Lobos cruise past Hong Kong and Kenya, setting up one-off game for place with Wales and Australia in Pool C next year
