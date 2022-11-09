2022 World Cup injury tracker: Senegal's Sadio Mane could miss Qatar, Alphonso Davies likely fit for Canada

The United States 26 man roster has been announced for the World Cup and it came with quite a few surprises. Gregg Berhalter left Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi, and other players out in the cold. Replacing them are former rotational guys such as Haji Wright, Tim Ream, and Shaq Moore. When asked about the inclusion of Ream in particular, Berhalter made an intriguing argument. He began talking about how choosing Ream was an easy decision as his form with Fulham in the best league in the world is impossible to ignore, but it was a point that he made later on that caught my eye.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO