How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Matchup : Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) vs #25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3)

Location : JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time : 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 12th.

Television : ACC Network

Broadcast Team : Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Radio : TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History : Florida State leads the all-time series 12-2. Both Orange wins came in Syracuse. The first was in 1966 at Archbold Stadium while the most recent was in 2018 when the Orange topped the Seminoles 30-7. The last two meetings were both in Tallahassee, with FSU winning 35-17 in 2019 and 33-30 in 2021. The teams did not play in 2020.

Odds : Point spread: Syracuse -6.5, Over-under: 51 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 44.4% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2022 season at a potential turning point for the program. Can the Orange get back to its 2018 form and earn a postseason spot? Syracuse has not made a bowl game in three straight seasons, but there is hope with superstar running back Sean Tucker leading the way along with improved depth and a revamped coaching staff. While this may be the deepest and most talented team Dino Babers has had during his time in Central New York, it is also his most difficult schedule. The Orange started that schedule with wins over Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State. However, Syracuse has since lost three straight to Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

