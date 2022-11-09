Effective: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California A WEAK WINTER STORM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOWFALL AND GUSTY SIERRA WINDS TODAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING * TIMING: Snow showers will begin to move into northeast California and the Tahoe Basin this morning, spreading into western Nevada and the eastern Sierra this afternoon and evening. A few light snow showers may continue south of US-50 into Sunday morning, with other areas clearing between 8 PM and midnight tonight. * SNOWFALL: Overall, snow totals will be light, with up to 2 inches possible. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible where heavier bands develop in the Sierra and portions of western Nevada south of US 50. There is also a chance for lake-enhanced snow bands forming east-southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake between 4 PM and midnight tonight. Concentrated snow accumulations within these narrow bands could be as high as 2-4 inches. The main impacts from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties where snow falls. Rain may briefly mix with snow below 5000 feet this afternoon, but snow is expected at all elevations this morning and later this evening. * GUSTY WINDS: Gusty southwest winds are expected along the Sierra Crest today, with breezy easterly winds tonight night into Sunday. Ridges could gust as high as 70-90 mph today, decreasing to 40-60 mph Sunday. These gusty winds will bring turbulence and wind shear concerns to aviation interests as well as sub-zero wind chills for winter recreation activities across exposed Sierra ridges. Choppy lake conditions are also expected on Lake Tahoe.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO