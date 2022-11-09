Read full article on original website
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental
The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Troopers looking to ID man who used stolen debit card
New York State Police at Oneonta are looking to identify a man who was allegedly using a stolen credit card at an ATM in Morris.
Police: 4 men arrested for scheme involving using fake IDs to buy cars
This incident happened Wednesday at Dash Cars.
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
Cumberland Farms Store in New York State Held Up By Man in Skeleton Mask
Isn't Halloween supposed to be over? Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in New York state. The suspect appears to be pale and boney looking, according to the surveillance photos. Did anyone check the local graveyard?. Police need your help. Have You Seen...
2 teens charged in crash that killed man on Route 9 in New Jersey
Authorities say the teens stole a car, attempted to burglarize other vehicles, and were fleeing police when the crash happened.
Police looking to ID suspects using stolen credit cards
New York State Police are looking to identify the following individuals in relation to a case that has been open since January.
Man charged with stealing from Oneonta Walmart
According to police, a Yonkers man was charged with Petit Larceny after allegedly stealing from the Walmart in Oneonta.
Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine
ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week. Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
Could You Survive in This Highly Rated, But Unbelievably Tiny Upstate NY Airbnb?
I spend many weekends and vacations during the warm(er) months at a campground where I have a travel trailer. It's my getaway for a six-month period. Now that the season is over, I anxiously await May 1st, 2023. Spending time in the country is so amazing, especially for those of...
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Federal fugitive arrested in Delaware County
On November 8th, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested a Federal inmate who was being held at the Delaware County Jail as a Fugitive from Justice from Pennsylvania.
