Margaretville, NY

Daily News

Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental

The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York

