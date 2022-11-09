Read full article on original website
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
wemu.org
Stretch of West Stadium Blvd. to be rezoned after Ann Arbor City Council vote
A stretch of West Stadium Blvd. is set to be rezoned to include more multi-level residential and commercial properties. The second reading passed during Thursday night’s Ann Arbor City Council meeting on a 7-3 vote. The goal of converting the 210-acre span on West Stadium and North Maple to...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea District Library Has Open At-Large Board Position
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lori Coryell for the information in this story.) Chelsea District Library is accepting applications to fill a one-year at-large board position. Candidates must live within CDL’s service district and commit to monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings, and up to two annual board retreats....
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 14: Protect Against Fraud Roundtable Discussion
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joanne Rau for the information in this story.) Private companies and small businesses rank the highest in occupation fraud frequency at 42% compared to large corporations, government and non-profits, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. “We are hosting two awareness events next...
thelivingstonpost.com
Community mourning loss of Steve Manor
Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
chelseaupdate.com
After the School Board Election: Moving Forward
As election officials wrap up their work following long hours at the polls, the Chelsea School District (CSD) community have four new members of the board of education. According to unofficial results from the county, the highest number of votes for the six-year term positions went to Glenn Fox, Kate Henson, and Michelle Craig.
whmi.com
Voters Reject Marijuana Proposal In City Of Brighton
In the City of Brighton, voters have rejected a proposal that would have allowed marijuana facilities in the municipality. Un-official results show 2,546 voted against the proposal or 57.76%. 1,862 voters supported the measure or 42.24%. There were 86 under-votes and 3 over-votes. The City is among the local communities...
chelseaupdate.com
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Eric McCalla of the Chelsea Community Fair
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Eric McCalla, president of the Chelsea Community Fair. McCalla continues a long line of fair board leaders, as his father and grandfather preceded him. He has been president for six years, and joined the board in 2006.
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Top community development official leaving Washtenaw County after 8 years
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The director of a Washtenaw County office that provides support to low-income residents and invests in communities is leaving after four years in the job. Teresa Gillotti, director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development will leave her post on Nov. 23, after...
Two win seats on Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees
ANN ARBOR, MI - Incumbents Angela Davis and William Milliken Jr. reclaimed their seats on the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees Tuesday, Nov. 8, fending off challenger David Malcom. Here are the unofficial results for the non-partisan election, according to the Washtenaw County Clerk website. Washtenaw Community College Board...
Baskett, 3 newcomers elected to Ann Arbor School Board
ANN ARBOR, MI - Three new candidates stood out among a field of 13, while Ann Arbor Public Schools’ longest-serving board member won reelection to the district’s School Board. Susan Baskett, who has served on the board since 2003, topped all candidates with 27,891 votes to secure another...
Detroit News
James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
wlen.com
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
chelseaupdate.com
Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident
During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
What’s next for Whitmore Lake Public Schools after operating millage fails?
WHITMORE LAKE, MI - A seemingly routine non-homestead operating millage was voted down by residents of Whitmore Lake Public Schools in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser now is trying to provide clarity about why he thinks that happened and what the district can do to ensure it collects all of its per-student state aid.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
thelivingstonpost.com
Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?
Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
chelseaupdate.com
