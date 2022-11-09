ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Big rezoning causes drama at last meeting of Ann Arbor’s outgoing council

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major rezoning of 190 properties to pave the way for high-density, downtown-style development on Ann Arbor’s west side is now complete. At the final meeting of Ann Arbor’s current City Council that’s been heavily divided, council voted 7-3 along factional lines to OK new zoning for the Maple Road/Stadium Boulevard commercial area Thursday night, Nov. 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea District Library Has Open At-Large Board Position

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Lori Coryell for the information in this story.) Chelsea District Library is accepting applications to fill a one-year at-large board position. Candidates must live within CDL’s service district and commit to monthly board meetings, bi-monthly committee meetings, and up to two annual board retreats....
CHELSEA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Nov. 14: Protect Against Fraud Roundtable Discussion

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joanne Rau for the information in this story.) Private companies and small businesses rank the highest in occupation fraud frequency at 42% compared to large corporations, government and non-profits, according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. “We are hosting two awareness events next...
CHELSEA, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Community mourning loss of Steve Manor

Today, on his 82nd birthday, Steve Manor — longtime teacher, community activist, downtown booster, and Howell City Council member — died at his home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Throughout those five years, Manor remained active and involved; he had just recently resigned from his city council seat.
HOWELL, MI
chelseaupdate.com

After the School Board Election: Moving Forward

As election officials wrap up their work following long hours at the polls, the Chelsea School District (CSD) community have four new members of the board of education. According to unofficial results from the county, the highest number of votes for the six-year term positions went to Glenn Fox, Kate Henson, and Michelle Craig.
CHELSEA, MI
whmi.com

Voters Reject Marijuana Proposal In City Of Brighton

In the City of Brighton, voters have rejected a proposal that would have allowed marijuana facilities in the municipality. Un-official results show 2,546 voted against the proposal or 57.76%. 1,862 voters supported the measure or 42.24%. There were 86 under-votes and 3 over-votes. The City is among the local communities...
BRIGHTON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Eric McCalla of the Chelsea Community Fair

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday, the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Eric McCalla, president of the Chelsea Community Fair. McCalla continues a long line of fair board leaders, as his father and grandfather preceded him. He has been president for six years, and joined the board in 2006.
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

Two win seats on Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees

ANN ARBOR, MI - Incumbents Angela Davis and William Milliken Jr. reclaimed their seats on the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees Tuesday, Nov. 8, fending off challenger David Malcom. Here are the unofficial results for the non-partisan election, according to the Washtenaw County Clerk website. Washtenaw Community College Board...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results

Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Schools Superintendent Discusses Disciplinary Incident

During his report to the Chelsea School District Board of Education at its meeting on Nov. 7, Superintendent Mike Kapolka addressed a disciplinary incident that occurred last week. A memo was emailed to parents about a Chelsea High School (CHS) student who made threatening comments while off campus about another...
CHELSEA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Is Livingston County becoming more Democratic?

Is the Livingston County GOP's stranglehold on local politics starting to break? Recent election numbers seem to suggest so. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Publisher’s Message: Please Donate to Chelsea Update

Happy November, everyone. Long-time readers know how much I do not enjoy asking for non-tax deductible donations but this plea is necessary as the end of the year approaches. I do my best to limit these “begging” columns throughout the year and many readers are so wonderful about showing their appreciation of my efforts without them. But keep in mind, I do not charge a subscription and Chelsea Update is free on a daily basis to everyone. If everyone who read Chelsea Update made even a small donation, it would make a huge difference.
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy