Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
ESPN
How the Dez Bryant no-catch call changed the NFL forever
WE ALL SAW IT. It happened right before our very eyes. Fifty-two point three million of us watched it live on television. Untold millions have watched it since, in its YouTube afterlife. And to watch it once is to watch it many times, almost by definition -- nobody even had the chance to watch it just once, since the replays started rolling as soon as the ball was whistled dead. The play itself took about seven seconds, snap to signal. The ensuing deliberation took another four minutes, give or take, and the controversy the play generated has lasted for nearly eight years and counting.
ESPN
Why 800,000 fans vied to see Tom Brady, Bucs face Seahawks in Germany
MUNICH -- For 45-year-old Markus Jantke, there was no way he was going to miss an opportunity to witness the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany. Not after being a fan since the 1980s, long before NFL games were televised on a weekly basis and long before most of his friends and fellow countrymen had any clue about the sport he'd grown to love despite being 5,000 miles away.
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
ESPN
'Probably my last shot': How Marcus Mariota has helped the Falcons become a playoff contender
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Marcus Mariota was trying to figure out his immediate future as an NFL quarterback in March, he was intrigued by the Atlanta Falcons. They offered a familiarity with the staff, going back to Mariota's days with coach Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans. They offered a reasonably good contract -- two years, $18.75 million with $6.75 million guaranteed. Perhaps more important than anything else: The Falcons offered a chance to start.
ESPN
NFL Week 10 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 10 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
ESPN
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Won a lot in Seattle without a wristband
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Just 10 days after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had worn a wristband with a play sheet on it in the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, he was asked Wednesday about any hesitation he might have had to wear one during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
thecomeback.com
Carolina Panthers receive devastating injury news
The Carolina Panthers received some devastating injury news on Friday. Emerging defensive back Donte Jackson tore his Achilles in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, Thursday night’s win for the Panthers comes with a heavy price. Jackson is now out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Josh Allen wearing sleeve on his elbow to deal with injury
Josh Allen continues to be in recovery mode for the Buffalo Bills. Allen was not participating during the media portion of practice on Thursday. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg said that Allen was wearing a sleeve on his right arm. Allen suffered an injury to his elbow on his throwing arm...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Los Angeles Chargers head north on the 5 Freeway to Santa Clara County to face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-49ers prediction and pick. The Chargers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 last weekend. Justin...
ESPN
With easiest remaining schedule, can Lamar Jackson and Ravens win out?
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens head into their bye on a three-game winning streak, sitting atop the AFC North with some much-needed time to get healthy. But Baltimore's biggest reason for optimism heading into the second half of the season? Having the NFL’s easiest remaining schedule. The...
NBC Sports
Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye
As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
D’Onta Foreman powers Carolina Panthers past the Atlanta Falcons
A dominant performance from running back D’Onta Foreman propelled the Carolina Panthers to a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.Foreman led the way for the Panthers in wet conditions in Charlotte, North Carolina, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown from 31 carries.Neither side has set the NFL alight this season, and the game began in sluggish fashion as both offences struggled to build any momentum in the rain.After striking first blood with a field goal, Carolina extended their lead to 10 in the second quarter when Laviska Shenault Jr outran the Atlanta defence on a 41-yard...
ESPN
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
ESPN
Colts place linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve
The tumultuous season of Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is taking another detour. After he was ruled out of the Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, the Colts placed Leonard on injured reserve Saturday. Leonard experienced a setback in his road to returning from offseason back surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Comments / 0