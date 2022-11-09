Effective: 2022-11-12 09:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Dense fog is no longer expected as visibility across the San Joaquin Valley is up to a mile or more at this time. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will expire at 10 AM PST this morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO