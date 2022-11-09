ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Opening Of Merry Market In Gonzales This Weekend

Ready or not, the holidays are creeping up on us slowly but surely. That means folks everywhere are gearing up and events are starting to pop up. The folks in Gonzales are ready to kick off their festivities with the grand opening of their Merry Market. The event kicks off this weekend, November 12th and 13th, with over 200 vendor booths in attendance.
GONZALES, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The First Louisiana Bourbon Festival is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Bourbon Society Baton Rouge is hosting the first ever Louisiana Bourbon Festival on November 12th at the Renaissance Hotel from 10:00am until 10:00pm. There will be seminars during the day and a grand tasting at 7:00pm. This festival is for bourbon connoisseurs and beginners. There will be 35 Bourbon brands from across the United States exhibiting at the festival. There will also be a raffle and a few surprises for attendees. Hotel room discounts are available for attendees. Proceeds from the festival benefit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. For tickets visit LouisianaBourbonFest.com. To learn more about the Bourbon Society Baton Rouge, visit www.bourbonbr.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blue Star Mother reflects on sacrifices of military families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Linda Taylor, seeing her loved ones honored around downtown Baton Rouge this Veterans Day means a lot because she has grown up with the military. Taylor says her dad, Charles Homer Colquitt, of Shreveport, was a World War II veteran who fought on the beaches of Utah during D-Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events

Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana businesses show their support to veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans Day is a time for people around the country to honor the brave men and women who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Restaurants and businesses across the country offer discounts and deals as a token of respect. A local Applebee’s was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

APSO accepting Christmas Crusade applications

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to help hundreds of kids in the community with their Christmas Crusade program. Ascension Parish residents needing help purchasing toys for children 12 years old and under can pick...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Three Zoës Kitchen locations converting into Cava restaurants

After acquiring the Zoës Kitchen franchise for $300 million in 2018, the new ownership group has begun converting some of the chain’s most profitable locations into Cava restaurants. Now, the three Baton Rouge locations are set to be rebranded. The Perkins Rowe, Towne Center and Highland Marketplace locations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

FranU looks to attract new students through open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University is holding an open house to potentially attract new students. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, between 9:30 and noon at the FranU campus on Brittany Drive in Baton Rouge. According to organizers, the open...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

This popular BR breakfast and lunch spot is continuing to expand out of state

Baton Rouge-based Kolache Kitchen today announced its second Key West, Florida, location will open later this year. The store will be the company’s seventh. Kolache Kitchen serves baked sweet and savory kolaches and empanadas, along with breakfast and street-style lunch tacos. The brand also sells coffee, espresso, and specialty frozen drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Keys to Progress awards car to service member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Veteran’s Day approaches, many Americans continue to serve our country, but one group is giving back to them. Keys to Progress has given over 900 vehicles since 2013, and 100 this year. It is a privilege most take for granted, driving or an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Completion of Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project celebrated with ribbon cutting

Friends of Bayou Lafourche recently celebrated the completion of the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raceland. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and to complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.
RACELAND, LA
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

