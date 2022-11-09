Read full article on original website
WGME
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to hit Maine with rain, winds on Friday and Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will reach Maine this evening. Rain and wind impacts will continue through Saturday afternoon. A few showers will linger on Sunday, and much cooler temperatures are in store next week. There are also some winter weather chances by the middle of the...
WGME
What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida
MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
Confused by a Red Arrow Plus a Green Light on Maine Traffic Signals?
There was a time not that long ago that traffic signals in Maine were only red light, yellow light and green light. But as roads got busier and intersections more complicated, new versions of traffic lights have been popping up. Even still, most of those new versions have been simplistic and easy to understand. That is, until the newest traffic signal arrived and has left even the most experienced and understanding drivers confused.
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
It’s True, Maine Could See Its First Snow Storm Next Week
Back in August, the Farmer's Almanac told us that we could expect an early, snowy, cold winter here in the State of Maine. In fact, the annual publication told us that we should expert our first Nor'Easter in October. So far, they have been slightly off the mark. It has...
WGME
Casco Bay temperature rising at alarming rate, study finds
A local environmental group says Casco Bay, which is crucial to Maine’s way of life, is warming at an alarming rate. Friends of Casco Bay says the temperatures of that water is rising at a rate of one degree every 10 years. They say the warming water has already...
WGME
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
WGME
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
WMTW
Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient
FALMOUTH, Maine — With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change. To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, November 7, 2022. 12:00 pm.
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine
We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
What’s the Winter Forecast for Maine and Aroostook County?
There’s been a lot of discussion about what kind of winter we’ll see in northern Maine and across the state this year. Two of the key issues are the temperatures and snowfall. Some meteorologists are saying we’ll have a warmer winter (still cold) with average snowfall. What...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
