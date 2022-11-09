ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Remnants of rare November hurricane head for Maine after slamming Florida

MAINE, USA — Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida on Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. This is only the second time on record a hurricane has made landfall in the month of November. It's also the latest November hurricane to hit the continental United States except for Hurricane Kate in 1985. The rain and wind with the storm will quickly move up the eastern seaboard as we end the workweek and start the weekend. As Nicole transitions to a post-tropical cyclone, the storm will merge with a cold front and bring tropical rains to Maine on Friday and Saturday.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Confused by a Red Arrow Plus a Green Light on Maine Traffic Signals?

There was a time not that long ago that traffic signals in Maine were only red light, yellow light and green light. But as roads got busier and intersections more complicated, new versions of traffic lights have been popping up. Even still, most of those new versions have been simplistic and easy to understand. That is, until the newest traffic signal arrived and has left even the most experienced and understanding drivers confused.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
WGME

Casco Bay temperature rising at alarming rate, study finds

A local environmental group says Casco Bay, which is crucial to Maine’s way of life, is warming at an alarming rate. Friends of Casco Bay says the temperatures of that water is rising at a rate of one degree every 10 years. They say the warming water has already...
PORTLAND, ME
WSBS

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA
94.9 HOM

YUM! 40 Best Places to Get Crab Rangoons in Maine

We all know them... We all love them. "Crab rangoons" is one of those words you say and immediately people are sighing, moaning, or just simply freaking out over wanting them. You seriously can not utter those two words without getting a reaction from someone. It's just human nature. People...
MAINE STATE

