Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. (ABC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to...
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire
Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Computer Peripherals
In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of A.K.A. Brands Holding, up about 22.2% and shares of Unifi up about 13.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day...
Billionaire Snapshots: The Oracle of Omaha and What He's Buying Even in the Face of a Recession
CPI data, Fed rate hikes, and odds of a recession — these stories are dominating the financial news headlines. They keep you informed, but hearing that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September doesn’t do you a lot of good on its own for making investing decisions.
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RNG, AMBP, LRCX
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG), where a total volume of 19,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Everbridge (EVBG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Everbridge (EVBG), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks were outpacing the most of broader Friday markets by a wide margin, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both gaining 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.7%.
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Universal Truckload (ULH): Time to Buy?
Universal Logistics (ULH) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this trucking and...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/11/2022: APRN,SNAL,MCW,LZ
Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan sentiment survey dropped by 5.2 points during November...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LULU, TGTX, DOCS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,410 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:
Why Momentive (MNTV) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Momentive (MNTV) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNCE,AIRS,BDSX,DOCS
Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Friday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% in late trade and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 1.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was up 0.7%, reversing a morning slide. In company news,...
