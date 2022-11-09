ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County’s Trust Family Battles Over Family Trust

The Trusts Are Battling Over A $15M Trust! BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Only in Palm Beach County would a family with the last name of “Trust” battle over the family trust — in court. But that’s exactly what’s happening, according to a […]
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FPL: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 6:55 p.m. — FPL reports roughly 1500 customers are still without power Thursday evening in Palm Beach County. . UPDATE: As of 7:28 a.m., FPL reports Palm Beach County outages are now down to roughly 4,700. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Hurricane Warning Remains In Effect For Palm Beach County

Tuesday Night Update Shows Nicole Moving Closer, Getting Stronger… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says the hurricane warning remains in effect from south of Boca Raton to north of Palm Beach County. Even if your specific area doesn’t receive a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Veterans Day Events Set Across South Palm Beach County

ALL COUNTY OFFICES CLOSED. COURTS CLOSED. MOST EVENTS CONTINUE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Events are set throughout the day to honor our veterans on this Veterans Day, 2022. In Boca Raton, a major event is set for the Mizner Amphitheater starting at 11 […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Shores battered by Hurricane Nicole

Strong waves and high wind gusts took over the beach at the Palm Beach Shores Inlet as Hurricane Nicole approached the coast of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm surge flooded the entire roadway, even pouring into low-lying garage levels. Roseann Hockenberry-Guptill watched it all from her second-floor condo. "You...
PALM BEACH SHORES, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE NICOLE: Schools, Offices Remain Closed Thursday

STORM MADE IMPACT AROUND 3 A.M. DAMAGE ASSESSMENT CONTINUES. Several beach goers watch waves from Boca Raton’s South Beach early Thursday morning after Nicole hits the area. (Courtesy Boca Raton Beach Cam). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Nicole hit South Florida as a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

