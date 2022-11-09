2 hurt, 1 critically, in 4-vehicle crash on I-70 near Sherman Drive

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured — one very seriously — in a crash involving four vehicles early Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city's northeast side, police say.

Witnesses told police that one of the people hurt may have been running across the interstate when they were struck by a driver, according to Indiana State Police. It is not clear if they were involved in the initial crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near North Sherman Drive and caused lane blockages between Massachusetts and Emerson avenues. Initially, all lanes were blocked but a single lane was later reopened. However, as of 6:46 a.m., all lanes were blocked again.

ISP says one of the people injured is in critical condition, but stable. There have not been any confirmed fatalities at this time.

The condition of the other injured person was not immediately available. That person may have been driving at the time of the crash, police say.

This is a developing story.