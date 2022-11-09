ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Record highs for Friday, but chill comes Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Veterans Day will be flirting with record highs reaching the low 80s. You’ll go from needing the air conditioner to needing the heater this weekend. The chill arrives with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson State and Alabama A&M alums got together at Flight Works to socialize and talk business, ahead of the big game Saturday. “This is an event that shows the Gulf Coast challenge is more than just a football game,” said Nikki Porter, a small business owner and on staff with the GCC.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drexel On The Road: Chain of Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You never know when a small idea can turn into a big project that helps people feel better, and more hopeful, about their lives. A few weeks ago, our Drexel Gilbert suggested that our viewers make chains of thanksgiving leading up to Thanksgiving Day.” A local senior center, Mercy Life of […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Over the Moon Bridal Boutique

Sisters, Corinna and Elizabeth, were born and raised in Mobile. Each spent their early careers in education, but have always had passion and interest in the retail industry, specifically bridal couture and evening gowns. After years of discussing the possibility of going into business together and recognizing a need in the Port City for a bridal boutique, the vision for Over the Moon was born. Corinna and Elizabeth are thrilled to welcome and assist brides from all over the Southeast in finding that ‘over the moon’ joy after finding the wedding gown they have always envisioned.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Annual Power of Giving event a big success in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the 17th year, Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers hosted the Power of Giving event Thursday, November 10, 2022. Blood and food were collected throughout the day to nourish bodies and save lives. It takes less than 30 minutes of your time and can...
SUMMERDALE, AL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Three Signature Chicken Dishes with Taqueria Mexico

Chelsey visits Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious chicken dishes! Watch the video to check out the Special Plate, Pollo a la Parrilla, and Pollo Cancun. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
FOLEY, AL

