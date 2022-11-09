Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Record highs for Friday, but chill comes Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Veterans Day will be flirting with record highs reaching the low 80s. You’ll go from needing the air conditioner to needing the heater this weekend. The chill arrives with a cold front diving in Saturday morning. There will be a few isolated showers mixed in, but the coverage of rain will be around 20%. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 60s, but the winds will ramp up ahead of and behind the cold front. Temps will drop to the upper 30s by dawn on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees but the sky will be Sunny for your Sunday plans. Our next best chance of rain arrives Tuesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge hosts large networking event at Flight Works
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson State and Alabama A&M alums got together at Flight Works to socialize and talk business, ahead of the big game Saturday. “This is an event that shows the Gulf Coast challenge is more than just a football game,” said Nikki Porter, a small business owner and on staff with the GCC.
Drexel On The Road: Chain of Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You never know when a small idea can turn into a big project that helps people feel better, and more hopeful, about their lives. A few weeks ago, our Drexel Gilbert suggested that our viewers make chains of thanksgiving leading up to Thanksgiving Day.” A local senior center, Mercy Life of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Blue Angels thrill and delight on perfect day
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The weather was perfect and the crowd enthusiastic Friday as the Blue Angels celebrated Veterans Day with their patented, death defying acrobatics. The Angels will perform again Saturday, their last show of the season. This was the squad’s first show at their home base, Naval Air Station Pensacola, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme: 100 years of carrier aviation.
Baldwin County’s beach towns on pace for record tourism year, tourism office says
Last week, when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) released its mid-year tourism numbers for the beach towns of Baldwin County, the report was a welcome one. As of the end of August, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are on pace to have a record year in tourism revenue.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
WALA-TV FOX10
Residents want City of Mobile to trap and eliminate growing coyote population
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Coyote encounters have been an ongoing issue for a couple of years here in Mobile. Jacob Blasius lives on Evelyn Drive near Gate 1 of the University of Mobile and says the problem has only gotten worse. “The coyotes were using my yard -- crossing my...
WALA-TV FOX10
38th Annual Christmas Jubilee kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are 44 days until Christmas, and people are already counting down in the Port City. The Junior league of Mobile kicked off its 28th annual Christmas Jubilee on Friday-- Mobile’s largest holiday shopping event of the year. There are around 100 different vendors at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Over the Moon Bridal Boutique
Sisters, Corinna and Elizabeth, were born and raised in Mobile. Each spent their early careers in education, but have always had passion and interest in the retail industry, specifically bridal couture and evening gowns. After years of discussing the possibility of going into business together and recognizing a need in the Port City for a bridal boutique, the vision for Over the Moon was born. Corinna and Elizabeth are thrilled to welcome and assist brides from all over the Southeast in finding that ‘over the moon’ joy after finding the wedding gown they have always envisioned.
Mobile braces for ‘misery’ and awaits ‘mother of all roundabouts’ as McGregor Avenue projects approach
Khanh Nguyen is spending a good portion of her day on a renovation project inside a home she and her husband, Dan, recently bought at the corner of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue in west Mobile. But Nguyen admits she knew little about the major reconstruction project that will be...
WPMI
Ann St. closure in Mobile begins Monday Nov 14
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Beginning Monday morning, November 14th, Ann Street between Springhill Ave. and Old Shell Rd. will be closed for road improvements and resurfacing. This will last until Friday November 18th and each day the hours will be limited from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The detour...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama suffering from worst flu season since 2009, health officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During COVID-19, the flu took a break. Now, it’s back with a vengeance and hitting with a ferocity not seen since 2009. “It’s the highest numbers we’ve seen since the H1N1 pandemic, which also had a very early peak,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Those numbers have increased week over week since we started tracking about three to four weeks ago.”
Boat propeller to blame for manatee death in Orange Beach
A manatee found washed up on the southern shore of Bear Point in Orange Beach earlier this month is believed to have died from a boat strike, according to a report released Tuesday by the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.
WALA-TV FOX10
Annual Power of Giving event a big success in Summerdale
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the 17th year, Baldwin EMC and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers hosted the Power of Giving event Thursday, November 10, 2022. Blood and food were collected throughout the day to nourish bodies and save lives. It takes less than 30 minutes of your time and can...
WPMI
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
Gulf Shores to upgrade water lines to GSES 8-classroom addition
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Expanding water lines to serve a new eight-classroom addition to Gulf Shores Elementary came in at an initial cost of about $255,000 but with only one bid coming back on the job officials were able to bring the price down. “Tuesday, Oct....
The ‘Lady’ returns to Barber Marina in Baldwin County
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Three Signature Chicken Dishes with Taqueria Mexico
Chelsey visits Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of delicious chicken dishes! Watch the video to check out the Special Plate, Pollo a la Parrilla, and Pollo Cancun. Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!
WEAR
'That was unbelievable': WEAR's Brent Kearney flies with the Blue Angels
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- From barrel rolls to inverts, the Blue Angels make it look easy. Six jets flying within inches of each other going hundreds of miles an hour. The reality is, it's not as easy as it looks. WEAR News' Brent Kearney got a chance to fly with the...
Foley Veterans Day Parade has biggest turnout in history
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Veterans Day Parade snaked its way through downtown Foley, starting on Verbena Avenue and ending at Max Griffin Park Friday morning. Veterans from all over the state and country came out to be recognized. Leon McGhee, a Vietnam veteran, looks forward to this day each and every year. “It’s […]
