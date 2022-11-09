Read full article on original website
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Springfield Rep. Richard Neal talks tax credits at COP27 climate talks in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Speaking with reporters at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield said the Inflation Reduction Act that passed into law this summer incentivizes risk-takers to back technologies that can fight climate change. “They are still on the cusp,” Neal said...
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
