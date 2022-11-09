ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
