Western Mass. led on ‘millionaires tax,’ but less so for immigrant licenses
An alliance of the state’s largest cities, rural Western Massachusetts communities and some — though far from all — affluent Boston suburbs formed the backbone of a coalition that drove a new tax on high earners across the finish line on Election Day. At the same time,...
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
Worcester cop Colby Turner, accused of stealing $45K, claims someone manipulated his detail records
An attorney for Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner is claiming his arrest on larceny charges was in retaliation for Turner reporting departmental “improprieties,” according to court documents. Turner stands accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work. He has pleaded not guilty...
Carlos Asencio’s attorney will pursue insanity defense in Amanda Dabrowski murder trial
An attorney for Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, will pursue an insanity defense in a jury trail scheduled for December. Asencio’s lawyer Robert M. Griffin filed a notice of his intent to rely on lack criminal responsibility in his defense of Asencio with Worcester Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies of injuries, DA says
A 16-year-old girl shot Saturday night in New Bedford died Thursday at a local hospital, officials said. Anali Farias, of New Bedford, was shot late Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. She died Thursday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ shooting have mostly not been publicly detailed....
Trash truck crashes through guard rail on Route 1 in Revere
A trash truck crashed through a guardrail on Route 1 near Route 60 in Revere causing a traffic diversion Saturday morning and police have closed a portion of the road in both directions while it can be repaired, Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded at 7:43 a.m. after a...
Worcester asks for residents’ help to prepare for tropical storm Nicole
Remnants of tropical storm Nicole are expected to bring bad weather to Worcester this weekend, and the city is asking residents to help prepare. Worcester’s Department of Public Works and Parks is requesting residents clear leaves from storm drains and catch basins near their houses. Doing so will help prevent localized flooding, according to a statement from the city.
Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting
A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
Woman claiming to be Boston police officer tried to bring loaded gun on plane
A woman claiming to be a Boston police officer tried to bring a loaded gun in her carry-on onto a plane at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday, according to TSA. During security screenings on Wednesday morning, TSA officers detected a firearm in a passenger’s carry-on. The Massachusetts State Police were called, and they discovered a loaded .9 mm gun with a round chambered.
4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Man threw hypodermic needle, striking officer, while resisting arrest, police say
Last Saturday night, a Boston police officer was transported to the hospital after they were struck with a hypodermic needle after responding to an incident where a man had shot flares near Rowes Wharf. Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, police officers responded to a report of vandalism at the...
Melrose police warn community of chimney sweep scam
The Melrose Police Department is informing its residents on how to avoid home improvement scams after two residents were met by individuals claiming they needed chimney sweeps. “Home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work,...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Cause of fatal Lynn house fire unknown but not suspicious, officials say
A joint investigation into what caused a two-alarm fire in Lynn that killed a child remains unknown, but fire officials said it does not appear to be suspicious. The child has only been identified as a 3-year-old girl, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in a statement released Wednesday.
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Encore Boston Harbor missed target for hiring women; Gets high marks for hiring local, people of color
New hires at Encore Boston Harbor between 2019 and 2021 were primarily people of color and local to Massachusetts, though the casino just missed the mark for bringing in women in its initial cohort of workers, according to a new report from researchers at the University of Massachusetts. Regulators with...
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
