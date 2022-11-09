Read full article on original website
Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone has been reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time because of changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional...
Neil Parrott concedes to David Trone in Maryland Congressional race
Delegate Neil Parrot (R) has conceded the race for Marylands Sixth District to Congressman David Trone (D).
State Roundup: Moore begins transition, headed by LG-elect Miller; meets with Hogan
MOORE ANNOUNCES TRANSITION PLANS: The transition between Gov. Larry Hogan’s and Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administrations officially got underway Thursday as Moore announced who will be leading his transition process and both the outgoing and incoming governors met at the State House in Annapolis. Hannah Gaskill and Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
Democratic incumbent Trone wins Maryland's 6th congressional district race against GOP Parrott
After a tense Election Day that left both candidates in a dead heat, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone came out as the winner of Maryland’s 6th congressional District. His opponent Del. Neil Parrott conceded the election on Friday afternoon. The Associated Press called the race with Trone garnering...
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller
Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D) unveiled on Thursday the leaders of a transition team that will help her prepare to take the helm of the state’s... The post Lierman names leaders for transition to state comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident
COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
Analysis: What happens next in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, ballots still being counted
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland still is waiting to see who the winner of the 6th Congressional District seat will be, with Republican Neil Parrott and Democrat incumbent David Trone almost neck and neck. “Well, this could go on for awhile. There’s a lot of ballots, particularly mail-in ballots, so it could be […]
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
Lierman declares victory as Maryland’s first woman chief financial officer
Baltimore City Del. Brooke Lierman, a civil rights attorney and longtime activist, declared victory in the race for comptroller Tuesday night. If Leirman wins, she will become the first woman elected to the position in Maryland’s history. As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Lierman led with 57% of the vote...
Wes Moore becomes Maryland first Black governor
Wes Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office. “What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.” Moore said. “I...
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore
Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College
WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
