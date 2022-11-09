ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: HURRICANE NICOLE NEARING FLORIDA

BOCA RATON…DELRAY BEACH… BOYNTON BEACH… EXPECT CHALLENGING NIGHT. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Nicole is nearing the Florida coast. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect from Boca Raton north, with Tropical Storm warnings in effect from Boca Raton to the south. It may be […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Hurricane Nicole a ‘warning shot’ over sea level rise, expert says

MIAMI – Widespread flooding and beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole put sea level rise back in the spotlight here in South Florida. The problem is only predicted to get worse as the climate gets warmer. A researcher who used to serve on the city of Miami’s Climate Resilience Committee...
MIAMI, FL

