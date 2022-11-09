Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
WSVN-TV
Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
UPDATE: HURRICANE NICOLE NEARING FLORIDA
BOCA RATON…DELRAY BEACH… BOYNTON BEACH… EXPECT CHALLENGING NIGHT. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Hurricane Nicole is nearing the Florida coast. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect from Boca Raton north, with Tropical Storm warnings in effect from Boca Raton to the south. It may be […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
CBS News
Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellations
Hurricane Nicole to make landfall north of Palm Beach County Thursday morning. With the 10 p.m. advisory, the center of Hurricane Nicole was about 75 miles ENE of West Palm Beach, it was moving west-northwest near 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts. The storm...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
Click10.com
City officials working to restore Broward County after Nicole causes flooding damage to homes, businesses
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole bore down on our neighbors to the north, storms brought plenty of wet, windy weather all over Broward County. The heavy rain mixed with king tides led to some significant coastal flooding that reached some surrounding homes and businesses. Local 10 News’...
Click10.com
Parts of Palm Beach, Martin counties submerged from now-Tropical Storm Nicole
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The impacts of Nicole were felt in Jupiter and surrounding areas Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rising water and rough waves and currents slowly took over parts of the beach overnight. Winds picked up speed throughout the evening and Thursday morning along with sideways rain. Now-Tropical...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Click10.com
WATCH: Live Florida beach cams as Hurricane Nicole slams into east coast
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night andThursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Take a look below at some of the live cameras in cities throughout Florida as the storm makes its way to the east coast. To track Hurricane Nicole, visit News 6 in...
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole a ‘warning shot’ over sea level rise, expert says
MIAMI – Widespread flooding and beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole put sea level rise back in the spotlight here in South Florida. The problem is only predicted to get worse as the climate gets warmer. A researcher who used to serve on the city of Miami’s Climate Resilience Committee...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Juno Beach braces for impact, mayor addresses concerns
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gray skies cover South Florida as Nicole makes its way to the state. Areas of Palm Beach County are feeling its effects. CBS12 News reporter Mike Magnoli spoke to the Mayor of Juno Beach, DD Halpern as she addresses her concerns of a potential storm surge.
