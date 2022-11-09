Read full article on original website
Mother, daughter who died in Muskegon County crash were ‘inseparable’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Martha Rose Beckwith, 47, and her 12-year-old daughter, Jayla Jane Beckwith, were identified by police as the victims of a crash this week in Muskegon Township. “Martha and Jayla were inseparable,” the mother’s obituary said. “Jayla was her heart and soul.”. The...
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
Medical examiner lays veterans to rest after no family steps forward
For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a morgue — five men who served in the military without families to claim them. Thursday, they were buried with honors.
wvpe.org
Hospital leaders urge precautions as children's hospitals reach capacity with RSV surge
Leaders at children’s hospitals across the state say they are stretched to capacity with a surge in cases of RSV. The respiratory syncytial virus, usually referred to as RSV for short, is common and usually mild. But doctors say it can be especially severe in infants and older adults.
Fox17
GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.
‘We’re going to rebuild,’ owners say after fire destroys West Michigan animal rescue shelter
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Pet-lovers are uniting statewide and globally to support a well-known animal rescue shelter, Phaedra & Phriends, as its owners attempt to recover from a massive fire. Those owners, Marty and Fred Hoewe, are staying positive – in any way they can – after their worlds...
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
Families use grief journey to raise awareness about a devastating disease
NEC is a little known disease, but it can be devastating for preemie babies. It quickly attacks the intestines.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
Fox17
Battle Creek initiative to teach life skills, help men move on from addiction, homelessness
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two churches in Battle Creek held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for an aftercare home designed to help those who have experienced homelessness. The Hope House is the result of a collaboration between Victory Life Church and Hood Church, according to the former. We’re...
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
Part-time deputy, 71, shot his hand during training
A 71-year-old part-time Kent County sheriff's deputy "accidentally shot himself in the hand" during training on Friday, the sheriff's office said.
whtc.com
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash
UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
GRPD: 1 injured in early Saturday morning shooting
One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
muskegonlumberjacks.com
Longtime Muskegon High School teacher Bill Paulson responded when his country called him to military service – two different times
MUSKEGON – As a young man growing up in the shadow of World War II, Bill Paulson did not expect to be drafted into the military. He graduated from Muskegon High School in 1945, just as the war in Europe and the Pacific was coming to an end. But...
Teen shot, hospitalized after 'altercation' in Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells us this started as a meeting between the victim, suspect, and several others.
