GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Victim Identified In Deadly Sherman Township Semi Crash

UPDATE 11/11/22 12:30 p.m. The man killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as Ayron Thelen of Weidman. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. Deputies responded to the two-car crash around 5:35...
