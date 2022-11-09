Read full article on original website
George Russell won the sprint race for the Grand Prix at Interlagos. The victory secures the Mercedes driver pole for Sunday’s grand prix. It was Russell’s first F1 win, albeit not in a full grand prix. He beat Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz into second with Lewis Hamilton taking third over the 24-lap race that decides the grid for the GP. Sainz however has a five-place grid penalty giving Mercedes their first front row lockout of the season.
England’s Ellis Genge gives Japan rough lesson in art of scrummaging | Andy Bull
The Bristol strongman was at the heart of everything his side did and showed why Eddie Jones puts so much faith in him
