Pittsfield, MA

10-acre property up for auction in Pittsfield

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHfye_0j4Iw90d00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Pittsfield is auctioning off a 10-acre site on West Housatonic Street, zoned for commercial and industrial uses. A small portion of the site has already been developed, the highlight being a 30,000-square-foot building complete with both retail and warehouse space.

An open house will be held at the 1865 West Housatonic Street property from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 10. The Zekos Group will hold an auction on behalf of the city at noon, onsite at the property.

The site is situated on Route 20 near the junction of Route 41, billed by city officials as “a gateway to the city.” The site has a paved parking area, public water and sewer, offers room for expansion, and is a great redevelopment or investment opportunity.

Pittsfield’s annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Friday

The winning bidder will be required to pay a $10,000 deposit on the day of the auction, with a second $10,000 payment due in 24 hours. To view a sample memorandum of sale, and other legal documents, visit The Zekos Group’s website .

