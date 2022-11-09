Read full article on original website
State Roundup: Judge strikes down Maryland’s digital ad tax; grass-roots opposition grows to recreational cannabis
JUDGE STRIKES DOWN STATE DIGITAL AD TAX: A judge struck down Maryland’s digital advertising tax Monday in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, ruling that the first-in-the-nation law was unconstitutional. In a ruling from the bench, Judge Alison L. Asti decided in favor of Verizon and Comcast, which filed a challenge in state court in 2021 against Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Cassidy Jensen/The Capital Gazette.
Wes Moore becomes Maryland first Black governor
Wes Moore, a best-selling author, Rhodes Scholar and Afghan war veteran who has never held elected office, was chosen Tuesday as the 63rd governor of Maryland and the first African American to hold the state’s highest office. “What an amazing night, and what an improbable journey.” Moore said. “I...
State Roundup: Frosh orders review of autopsies of 100 who died in custody; Maryland GOP at critical juncture
FROSH ORDERS REVIEW OF AUTOPSIES OF 100 WHO DIED IN POLICE CUSTODY: Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has ordered a detailed review of 100 autopsies of people who died in law enforcement custody after a team of experts determined that further scrutiny is warranted. Ovetta Wiggins and Steve Thompson/The Washington Post.
State Roundup: Officials prepped for long Election Day lines; police presence at the polls questioned; new FBI HQ criteria a disadvantage for Maryland, officials say
‘VOTE LATE’ HAPPENING THROUGHOUT THE U.S.: Urging voters to go to the polls late on Election Day hasn’t only happened in Maryland. In neighboring Pennsylvania, a close ally of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano says that voters casting their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud. This is echoed in various states throughout the country. Kira Lerner/Maryland Matters.
Disparate Maryland school board candidates united on teacher shortage concerns
From Maryland’s western panhandle to its Eastern Shore – and from the political right to the left – Maryland’s school board candidates agree that the teacher shortage is one of the key issues they will have to confront if elected. “We need to recruit and, especially,...
State Roundup: Homeschool shaped Dan Cox; Biden endgame rally in Blue Maryland; Dem Carter lends a hand to Republican Hough; nationwide, Black-owners lacking in cannabis industry
COX AND MOORE ON THE ISSUES, THE VIDEO INTERVIEWS: Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox sit down to answer questions on issues important to Marylanders. Want to know the one policy they would focus on to address crime? How about what they will do to target learning loss and students’ mental health challenges? What to do about inflation? Whether they prefer Smith Island Cake or Berger cookies? Ovetta Wiggins, Erin Cox and Michael Cadenhead/The Washington Post.
State Roundup: Maryland students see sharp decline in math, reading; Cox distances self from Proud Boy; Mizeur seeks inroads into conservative district
MARYLAND KIDS SEE AMONG STEEPEST DECLINES IN MATH, READING: New national data shows that Maryland students experienced some of the sharpest drops in the nation between 2019 and 2022 in mathematics and reading. The results come from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which was administered from January to March of this year to a sampling of fourth and eighth graders nationwide. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun.
State Roundup: School board candidates throughout state see teacher shortage as key issue; Cox event features controversial sidelined priest; critics call out WBFF coverage of Sinclair effort
STATEWIDE, SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES AGREE ON TEACHER SHORTAGE: From Maryland’s western panhandle to its Eastern Shore – and from the political right to the left – Maryland’s school board candidates agree that the teacher shortage is one of the key issues they will have to confront if elected. Micaela Hanson and Sam Barrett of CNS/MarylandReporter.
State Roundup: Mizeur, Harris spar; Trone-Parrott race heats up; early voting starts today
MIZEUR, HARRIS SPAR IN ONLY DEBATE: Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris said in a debate Wednesday that the election is about whether the country “is on the right track,” but Democratic challenger Heather Mizeur accused him of trying to soften his abortion position and said he has not explained why he was in the White House as Republicans considered blocking the results of the 2020 presidential election. Jeff Barker/The Baltimore Sun.
State roundup: Wes Moore says “follow the science” if virus surges; Franchot says don’t defend digital tax
MOORE TALKS POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS REPONSE: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore said if he is elected and is forced to deal with a harsh coronavirus resurgence this upcoming winter his administration will “follow the science” and make decisions without political considerations when crafting a plan to respond to the outbreak. Bryan Renbaum/Baltimore Post-Examiner in Maryland Reporter.
State Roundup: Abortion, economy fueling voting, poll finds; Moore, top Dems outraise rivals; VP Harris stumps for Moore as Cox, GOP hold rally
POLL: ABORTION, ECONOMY FUEL VOTING: An uncertain economic future and the threat of an abortion ban are among the issues motivating Marylanders to vote this election season, a new poll of likely voters for Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore shows. Nearly half of surveyed Democrats and Republicans and 40% of unaffiliated voters — 47% of those surveyed in total — said they feel more motivated to vote Nov. 8 than in recent elections. Hannah Gaskill/The Baltimore Sun.
