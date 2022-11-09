Read full article on original website
Abortion rights support helps Kansas Governor win 2nd term
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes. Kelly argued...
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
Kobach wins Kansas AG’s race, revives political career
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach revived his political career by winning the Kansas attorney general’s race after two big losses tied to his national reputation as an immigration and election law provocateur. Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state and co-chairman of former President Donald...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kobach: Working on legislative agenda, watching Biden administration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After his election as Kansas next Attorney General on Tuesday, Kris Kobach is getting ready to hit the ground running. "I'm going to be working hard getting some of our legislative bills ready," Kobach said. "There will be several things I will be proposing and pushing for in the legislature. Among those things will be a human trafficking bill, a bill increasing the penalty for those who traffic in drugs, specifically fentanyl, when it causes someone's death. We'll be working on that in the run-up."
LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 2nd District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jake LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
Kansas Supreme Court justices hang onto seats in retention vote
TOPEKA — Kansans voted to keep all six state Supreme Court justices up for retention on the November ballot. The justices were returned with more than 60% voter support, including two who voted in favor of abortion rights. Kansas Supreme Court justices on the ballot were Daniel Biles, Marla...
Missouri voters force Kansas City to raise police spending
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
Democrat Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Emanuel Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sam Graves wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 6th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
Republicans sweep regional legislative races
Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District, defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties.
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
Feds indict former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charge
TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to...
Kansas veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
TOPEKA — Gleb Gluhovsky enlisted for military service as a way of repaying the country that saved his life as a teenage refugee from war-torn Eastern Europe. Gluhovsky, a physician assistant and colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, has been deployed to Kosovo, Egypt, Kuwait and Liberal, Kansas, where he helped keep meatpacking plants open at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by testing workers.
Several northwest Missouri counties receive funding for higher internet speeds
Federal funds have been provided across northwest Missouri to help in the mission of getting everyone high speed internet. USDA Rural Development has given 58-million dollars over four different broadband companies to provide high speed internet to rural areas. USDA Rural Development Missouri director Kyle Wilkens says at USDA they...
Police pay is on the ballot in St. Joseph
St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today, put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will go to recruit and retain police officers.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 6 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,736 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 2, to Wednesday November 9, for a total of 892,194 cases. The state reported 2,382 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
Honor those who fought for freedom this weekend in St. Joseph
St. Joseph residents will have an opportunity to honor those who have served our country this weekend as the annual Veteran's Day parade returns. St. Joseph Veterans Committee Chairman Paul Gatewood says this year's parade will actually be held on Saturday, the day after Veteran's Day. "We notice we have...
