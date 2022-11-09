Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Inside the rise of LSU freshman Harold Perkins, an 'anomaly' just getting started
Soon after national signing day, LSU’s incoming freshmen received workouts from the strength and conditioning staff for them to use until they arrived on campus. Harold Perkins started doing them at his high school, and after about a week, he needed to get timed on a drill designed to measure speed and agility.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's early-season onslaught continues in 70-point rout of Mississippi Valley
Another game, another overwhelmed opponent, another 70-plus margin of victory. All five starters scored in double figures as LSU improved to 2-0 with a 111-41 victory against Mississippi Valley State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday. Alexis Morris led the way with 18 points and added seven assists,...
theadvocate.com
SEC Network tried to put a Cajun spin on LSU QB Jayden Daniels' name. It didn't geaux well.
The SEC Network this week tried to throw in a little Cajun spice when it was talking about the LSU football team's huge win over Alabama, but whoever handles the chyron at the bottom of the screen struggled with the landing. When conversation turned to the standout performance by LSU...
theadvocate.com
LSU football will be without one of its top receivers for the Arkansas game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas is out for LSU's game Saturday against Arkansas. Thomas, the team’s fifth-leading receiver, was not seen during warmups. A big target on the outside, he has caught 20 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns this season. LSU could only...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tulane one-ups ESPN, builds own 'College GameDay' set before huge game
"GameDay" isn't coming to New Orleans for this Saturday's broadcast, so Tulane made its own version of ESPN's flagship college football show. The College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings find No. 17 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) at its highest ranking in the CFP's eight-year history. The team was never ranked by the committee prior to this year. In 2021, Tulane won two games.
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed
Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley
LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 1st round of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are beginning in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow along below for live updates from games were covering. If you're having a hard time finding the...
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
theadvocate.com
Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener
Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
theadvocate.com
Resilient Cecilia finds way to deliver comeback win over Franklinton
Everything was going Franklinton's way late in the third quarter of its Division II non-select first-round playoff game at Cecilia on Friday. Leading 28-20, the Demons were on the verge of going up by two scores after a fourth down snap sailed over the Cecilia punter's head and was recovered at the Bulldogs 11.
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams destroy Riverdale to set up rematch with Carencro
SCOTT — Before Acadiana’s first-round playoff game against Riverdale on Friday, Wreckin’ Rams coach Matt McCullough said it was critical his team didn’t overlook the Rebels. After all, the Rebels were 3-7 in the regular season and a huge impending rematch with Carencro awaited the Rams...
theadvocate.com
Westgate's ground game carries Tigers to first-round playoff win over Belle Chasse
Westgate’s rushing attack and clutch defense teamed with special teams resulted in a 35-14 win over Belle Chasse on Friday in the Division I non-select playoff opener. Still, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine still seeks upgrades if his returning Class 4A state champions are going to make another deep postseason run, such as eliminating unforced errors like false starts.
theadvocate.com
No. 9 Denham Springs puts clamps on No. 24 Covington in Division I nonselect playoff game
Denham Springs’ offense was looking for a faster start, but the Yellow Jackets defense made sure it didn’t matter. Ninth-seeded Denham Springs held No. 24 Covington to 92 yards of offense, and the Yellow Jackets wore down the Lions defense en route to a 39-6 win at home in the first round of the nonselect Division I playoffs.
NOLA.com
L.B. Landry forfeits opening football playoff game against Vandebilt Catholic
The L.B. Landry football season ended with a forfeit loss to Vandebilt Catholic in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs. The Bucs were scheduled to open the playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. As a result, No. 19 Vandebilt (4-6) advanced to face No. 3 De La Salle...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Comments / 1