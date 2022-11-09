ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Yardbarker

Watch: Tulane one-ups ESPN, builds own 'College GameDay' set before huge game

"GameDay" isn't coming to New Orleans for this Saturday's broadcast, so Tulane made its own version of ESPN's flagship college football show. The College Football Playoff committee's latest rankings find No. 17 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) at its highest ranking in the CFP's eight-year history. The team was never ranked by the committee prior to this year. In 2021, Tulane won two games.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed

Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.

Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey looks for defensive improvement as LSU women face Mississippi Valley

LSU coach Kim Mulkey is looking for defensive improvement, but not necessarily upticks on the scoreboard or stat sheet, heading into the Tigers' second game of the season. Mulkey is focused on how her team is learning to play defense and wants to see improvement when the Tigers take on Mississippi Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Two days later, the Tigers make their first TV appearance while hosting Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how No. 5 Zachary won big over St. Amant in their Division I playoff opener

Fifth-seeded Zachary High had few problems Friday night in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs, routing St. Amant 42-7 at home. The Zachary defense held the Gators to negative yardage in the first half. On offense, the Broncos averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. And star quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Resilient Cecilia finds way to deliver comeback win over Franklinton

Everything was going Franklinton's way late in the third quarter of its Division II non-select first-round playoff game at Cecilia on Friday. Leading 28-20, the Demons were on the verge of going up by two scores after a fourth down snap sailed over the Cecilia punter's head and was recovered at the Bulldogs 11.
FRANKLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams destroy Riverdale to set up rematch with Carencro

SCOTT — Before Acadiana’s first-round playoff game against Riverdale on Friday, Wreckin’ Rams coach Matt McCullough said it was critical his team didn’t overlook the Rebels. After all, the Rebels were 3-7 in the regular season and a huge impending rematch with Carencro awaited the Rams...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Westgate's ground game carries Tigers to first-round playoff win over Belle Chasse

Westgate’s rushing attack and clutch defense teamed with special teams resulted in a 35-14 win over Belle Chasse on Friday in the Division I non-select playoff opener. Still, Westgate coach Ryan Antoine still seeks upgrades if his returning Class 4A state champions are going to make another deep postseason run, such as eliminating unforced errors like false starts.
BELLE CHASSE, LA

