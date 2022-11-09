Read full article on original website
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
Dr. Martens Launches Steezy Technical Boot ‘The Trinity’
Building on over 60 years of durable construction and versatile design, Dr. Martens has just released its most technical boot to date: The Trinity. Famed for its classic 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, the latest addition from the heritage shoemaker serves as the next step in winter protection, combining decades’ worth of weather-proof technology with a single piece of footwear. Strong enough to tackle the harsh realities of winter—and comfortable enough to be worn on a day-to-day basis—The Trinity incorporates Kaya Nubuck leather as well as with a DryWair waterproof membrane and unique waterproof yellow stitch welt.
Moncler’s Latest Collab Is a Colorful Outerwear Collection for Your Dog
Moncler and Poldo Dog Couture first joined forces in 2017 to reimagine classics from the French-Italian label for your pooch. Now, the duo is back at it again with an all-new assortment of styles for the 2022 fall/winter season that’ll make Fido the most stylish pet on the block. The collaborative capsule offers Moncler’s signature outerwear styles, such as the Maya and the Maire jackets, that are shrunk down to pet-proportioned sizes. The pieces, made from nylon laqué and lined with insulating materials, are offered in an array of eye-catching hues, from cherry red and periwinkle blue to chartreuse and...
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
From Cozy Knits to Satin, Here Are the 25 Best Winter Dresses for 2022
Dresses are a quintessential item in any fashion girl's closet. Spring and summer styles are cute and all, but there is something so cozy and luxurious about winter-style dresses. Knit minis and chic satin blend pieces style well with leather boots, while a faux leather midi dress or denim piece work well with shearling boots.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
Miranda Lambert Gleams in Satin Minidress & Sparkling Green Sandals at BMI Country Awards 2022
Miranda Lambert had everyone seeing green at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The “Only Prettier” singer attended the event, held at BMI on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a custom minidress from Safiyaa, with long sleeves and a two-tone palette. Her dress featured a black skirt and sleeves, with an emerald green satin bodice.
Megan Fox Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Spin in Platform Boots with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox brought her penchant for Y2K fashion out this week with a fall-ready twist. The “Till Death” star arrive at The Roxy in Los Angeles yesterday night with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly; both were present to support friend Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, during his performance at the venue. For the occasion, Fox wore a simple ensemble: a white cropped tank top and black trousers, paired with layered silver rings and necklaces. Giving her ensemble a cozy twist was a cream felted jacket with a flared collar and leather buckled straps. For a Y2K-worthy spin, she also donned a fluffy...
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
Kylie Jenner Elevates Romper With Leather Jacket & Pointy Pumps in New York
Kylie Jenner made a case for rompers in the fall when the Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in New York on Wednesday. Days after attending the CFDA Fashion Awards alongside her sisters and mother, Jenner appeared to stick around the city. OShe was seen in a head-to-toe Raf Simons look. She wore a black leather oversized jacket over a romper. Her brown romper was made up of a cozy sweater material. Jenner added black sunglasses as well as a geometric structured bag to her look.
