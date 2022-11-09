Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Elon Musk has brought Ligma-Johnson back to Twitter HQ
Infamous pranksters Ligma and Johnson are back at Twitter HQ - this time with the blessing of CEO Elon Musk.Videos of the two supposed laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of headquarters circulated worldwide shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company two weeks ago.Given rumors had swirled before the takeover that Musk planned on cutting a large portion of Twitter's staff upon acquisition, it was pretty believable.In one video, a man claiming to be an ex-Twitter employee called Daniel Johnson spoke to news outlets about being laid off. But said he had to leave the interview to "touch base with...
BBC
Di fall of di FTX 'King of Crypto' Sam Bankmam-Fried
E no even reach eight days before Sam Bankman-Friend turn from "King of Crypto" to im company entering kasala wia dem file for bankruptcy and e step down as chief executive. E fit even face federal investigation to how e handle di company finances. In di last few...
China’s newest telescope will stare right at the Sun next year
Near the edge of the Tibetan Plateau, China is currently finishing up the final construction of the Daocheng Solar Radio Telescope, a brand-new Chinese solar telescope set to launch in 2024. The new telescope, which will consist of more than 300 dish-shaped antennas, cost 100 million yuan to build (around $14 million USD) and will study the Sun in great detail.
BBC
Northern Powerhouse Rail plans like playing hokey cokey - MP
Ministers have been urged to stop "playing hokey cokey" with a high-speed rail line between Hull and Liverpool. During a debate on a motion criticising government policy on industry, Labour's Emma Hardy said she was frustrated with progress for Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has hinted the project...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Toddler's mould death is unacceptable, says government minister
The death of a toddler after he faced months of living with mould in his home is an "unacceptable tragedy", the housing secretary has said. Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to the mould, a coroner has ruled. His father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale...
BBC
Ukraine: Girl with rare disorder now living in NI 'would have died'
The mother of a four-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder thinks she "would have died" had they not fled Ukraine and moved to Northern Ireland. Vlada and Daria Yakovenko left their home in Ukraine when the war broke out. When they reached the Polish border they met retired pharmacist...
