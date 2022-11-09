Infamous pranksters Ligma and Johnson are back at Twitter HQ - this time with the blessing of CEO Elon Musk.Videos of the two supposed laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of headquarters circulated worldwide shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company two weeks ago.Given rumors had swirled before the takeover that Musk planned on cutting a large portion of Twitter's staff upon acquisition, it was pretty believable.In one video, a man claiming to be an ex-Twitter employee called Daniel Johnson spoke to news outlets about being laid off. But said he had to leave the interview to "touch base with...

