Pennsylvania State

Cleveland News - Fox 8

How much snow to expect in Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
vandaliaradio.com

Could see a light dusting of snow tonight

We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Z94

Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday

We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning.  Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning. Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that. Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.
MARYLAND STATE
wogx.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
wlrn.org

Rain, wind, and coastal flooding possible as tropical system approaches Florida by midweek

A low pressure north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop early this week and it could lead to significant impacts along Florida's east coast by midweek. Surface observations late Sunday show a broad area of low pressure located approximately 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing a wide area of showers, thunderstorms, and rough seas. Ship measurements depict winds on the northern periphery of this low in excess of 35 miles per hour. The environmental conditions surrounding this area of low pressure will support continued development, with a tropical or subtropical depression possible. Regardless of tropical or subtropical designation, significant impacts to portions of the Peninsula are expected by midweek.
FLORIDA STATE
abc27 News

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

