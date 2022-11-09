Read full article on original website
WGAL
Remnants of Nicole expected to bring heavy rain, gusting winds to parts of Pennsylvania
We are in a lull, but more rain from the remnants of Nicole is expected to move through the Susquehanna Valley overnight Friday. We're watching for additional heavy rain with the potential for some strong or even severe thunderstorms. The rain is expected to return between 10 p.m. and 11...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How much snow to expect in Northeast Ohio this weekend
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
vandaliaradio.com
Could see a light dusting of snow tonight
We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Snow coming to NE Ohio this weekend — Here’s how much
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
Southwest Oklahoma’s Winter Weather Odds For Monday
We sat down together to celebrate a Z94 birthday this morning, and the topic of conversation was all about the winter weather chances in Southwest Oklahoma next week. The overall consensus was "Isn't it too early for snow?" and the answer is complicated. Is it too early? No. Not at...
WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning. Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that. Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
Wolf administration reminds Pennsylvanians to be cautious during Tropical Storm Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday into Saturday, PennDOT and PEMA are reminding Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain. Rain is expected to begin Friday morning and continue throughout the day and into early-morning Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected...
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
wogx.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday
Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s. The rest of the week is more chaotic. Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the...
wlrn.org
Rain, wind, and coastal flooding possible as tropical system approaches Florida by midweek
A low pressure north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop early this week and it could lead to significant impacts along Florida's east coast by midweek. Surface observations late Sunday show a broad area of low pressure located approximately 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing a wide area of showers, thunderstorms, and rough seas. Ship measurements depict winds on the northern periphery of this low in excess of 35 miles per hour. The environmental conditions surrounding this area of low pressure will support continued development, with a tropical or subtropical depression possible. Regardless of tropical or subtropical designation, significant impacts to portions of the Peninsula are expected by midweek.
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
