Allete: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Allete Inc. (ALE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 59 cents.

The power company owner posted revenue of $388.3 million in the period.

Allete expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 to $3.90 per share.

Allete shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

