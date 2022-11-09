ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glgi5_0j4Iv2nL00

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that he shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Charles and Camilla also are due to visit the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Bus falls into canal in Egypt’s Nile Delta, killing 21

CAIRO (AP) — A bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region Saturday killing at least 21 people, the country’s Health Ministry said. Dr. Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead. In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 100 kilometers […]
Leader Telegram

Famed painting "The Scream" targeted by climate activists

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Norwegian police said two people tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream. Police said they were alerted by the National Museum of Norway and had three people under their “control.” A third person filmed the pair that tried to affix to the painting, Norwegian news agency NTB said. ...
Leader Telegram

France: Lille building collapses following lucky evacuation

PARIS (AP) — French authorities said a building collapsed Saturday morning in northern France's city of Lille and no one was reported injured so far thanks to a local resident's advance warning. The building in the center of the city was evacuated during the night after a man coming back from a night out saw cracks appearing in the structure and reported the issue to emergency services, the Lille prefecture said. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
705
Followers
9K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy