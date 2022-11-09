ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers: Man dies after truck, patrol car strike him along SR 417 in Orange County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a pedestrian along State Road 417 turned deadly Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to SR 417 near Orange Blossom Trail shortly before 6 a.m.

At the scene, they determined a man was in the outside lane of southbound SR 417 when he was struck by a Chevy Silverado.

Troopers said that in addition to the truck colliding with the man, a deputy driving an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office patrol car also struck him.

FHP said the pedestrian died at the scene and investigators are working to identify him.

Neither the driver of the truck nor the deputy were hurt and they stayed at the scene following the crash, according to troopers.

As of 8 a.m., FHP reported that the southbound lanes of SR 417 near mile marker 11 were closed.

Troopers were rerouting motorists onto Orange Blossom Trail.

WFTV has a crew at the scene and Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo is closely monitoring traffic conditions in the area.

