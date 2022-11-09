Maybe it’s premature to think so, but after watching the trailer, it almost feels as though the MCU might be finding its edge once again with Secret Invasion as a faction of the Skrulls, those notorious, shapeshifting aliens that have been villains in the comics, appear to be intent on taking over the world while Talos and his own people are bound and determined to work with the human race to make sure this doesn’t happen. At least, that appears to be the gist of things at the moment, as it’s a little too easy to think that those running the MCU might make it appear as something it’s not to ease the minds of those that are ready to see Nick Fury and other heroes back in action. The six-episode series is set to arrive at Disney+ in the spring of 2023, and that’s plenty of time for people to start talking and theorizing over what will happen and how it will fit into the rest of the MCU. To date, the franchise has been an uncertain place that has a future but at the same time hasn’t been clear when it comes to what’s going to happen.

