Where is the Home Improvement Cast Now?
From 1991 until 1998, we all watched Tim Allen star as Tim the Toolman Taylor, the inept home improvement show host on the sitcom Home Improvement. There was nothing we loved more than the Home Improvement cast. Tim Allen is a comedic genius who always comes up with the best sitcom families, and the Home Improvement cast is one of the best. In fact, the Home Improvement cast is so good that most of them made guest appearances on his second hit sitcom, Last Man Standing, to hang out with his new family. However, there are many fans wondering where exactly the Home Improvement cast is now. What are they doing, and what have they been up to?
True Detective: Night Country Has Officially Been Confirmed For HBO
True Detective is back! Just when you thought that the HBO series was dead and gone, it comes back with a strong cast and intriguing story. In truth, the True Detective name has been somewhat damaged following season two. The first season with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is highly regarded as some of the best television ever made. Season Two, in retrospect, is not bad by any means. It helps that it has an excellent cast leading the charge; however, it doesn’t match up to the greatness of the previous season.
A Community Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed
Community is back! The joke about six seasons and a movie has now come to fruition, as it’s been confirmed that the popular NBC series will make its mark one more time on Peacock. The film was announced on the show’s Twitter account, with Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacos, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong set to return to their original roles. Dan Harmon has been confirmed to write the feature as well. That means Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase remain unclear. In terms of Chase, it’s highly unlikely that the actor will return here. It’s been no secret that Chase wasn’t particularly liked behind the scenes, with Chase reportedly getting into arguments with cast and crew members. However, it was a racial slur that eventually sent Chase packing, with him being killed off in the series.
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
The Secret Invasion Trailer Looks Promising
Maybe it’s premature to think so, but after watching the trailer, it almost feels as though the MCU might be finding its edge once again with Secret Invasion as a faction of the Skrulls, those notorious, shapeshifting aliens that have been villains in the comics, appear to be intent on taking over the world while Talos and his own people are bound and determined to work with the human race to make sure this doesn’t happen. At least, that appears to be the gist of things at the moment, as it’s a little too easy to think that those running the MCU might make it appear as something it’s not to ease the minds of those that are ready to see Nick Fury and other heroes back in action. The six-episode series is set to arrive at Disney+ in the spring of 2023, and that’s plenty of time for people to start talking and theorizing over what will happen and how it will fit into the rest of the MCU. To date, the franchise has been an uncertain place that has a future but at the same time hasn’t been clear when it comes to what’s going to happen.
How Evan Peters Prepared for His Role in the Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Even Peters appeared in various movies, such as Ghost Whisper, Criminal Minds, and American Horror Story. He played characters that had various demons, some of them good and some of them not as much. With his new role in the Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we can’t help but appreciate his skill at portraying slightly unhinged characters.
Movie Review: Hubie Halloween
Over the years, it’s been easy to see how people have viewed Adam Sandler and the movies he’s put out since the best of them have often been ignored to focus on the missteps that he’s made in other movies. After watching Hubie Halloween, it’s fair to say that it’s not a horrible movie, but the idea of Sandler taking on the look and sound of someone that has lived a moderately sheltered life and speaks in an odd sort of way is something that was done with The Waterboy, and as a result, this effort comes off as few decades too late. The fact that someone in the movie says that he overstayed his welcome is way too accurate since the fact is that Sandler has evolved quite a bit over the years, but this movie felt like a bit of a backward slide that didn’t need to happen. It could have been that he wanted to make a quick movie that people would enjoy or that he was just fooling around and having fun, but the fact is that Hubie Halloween feels like a cross between The Waterboy and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.
Remembering Pixar’s “Up” – The Beloved Animated Tale
Pixar Animation Studios created the 2009 American animated film “Up,” which Walt Disney Pictures released. Tom McCarthy, Bob Peterson, and Pete Docter wrote the script and directed the movie. Up was directed by Pete Docter and produced by Jonas Rivera. Everyone around the globe adored this film, which was a worldwide hit among animation fans.
The Expendabelles Spin-off Is No Longer Happening
We’re a little less than a year away from getting the final chapter of the Expendables franchise, though there are several spin-offs in the works following Expendables 4. However, it appears that the longest-developed project has officially been scrapped. Expendabelles was one of the spin-offs confirmed back in 2012, with Legally Blonde screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith tapped to pen the script. The film seemed to be on track when a logline was released in 2014, where “An elite group of highly trained female mercenaries are brought together for a covert hostage rescue mission.” Now this logline came after the misfire of the supposed original logline, which saw the female operatives pose as sex workers to infiltrate an island lair. The official synopsis does confirm that the mercenaries will penetrate the island lair, though it’s not confirmed if the script was changed following the backlash of the ladies having to pose as sex workers.
Was Idiocracy a Prophetic Movie?
How many of you have seen Idiocracy after it first appeared in 2006? Remember how much you laughed during the movie, at the absurdity of the things that were going on? You were probably thinking, “there’s no way that will happen to the world; it’s just comedy,” right?
Actress Hayden Panettiere in Recovery and Doing Well After Addiction Issues
Hayden Panettiere was at the top of her game. She was the young woman who starred in some of television’s biggest hits. She’s been acting since she was only 11 months old and landed a role in a commercial. Born in 1989, the young star was on top of the world, making a household name for herself with her role in the hit television drama called Heroes. She was approximately 17 when the show began airing, and it gained an almost cult-like following in no time. She was a major star. By 2012, she was starring opposite the beautiful Connie Britton as a famous country star in the hit show Nashville.
All About the Rush Hour Franchise
When talking about legendary industry duos, we cannot skip the protagonists of Rush Hour. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker made the audience go crazy with their performance. In addition, they’ve successfully reached the Rush Hour series with their power-packed action and rib-tickling comedy. Chris Tucker has always been famous...
Toy Story 3: The Best Sequel
Nothing beats a Disney movie with a good story, characters, and a magical production. And when you add a story about toys, it becomes the best thing one could ever see. No doubt Disney’s Toy Story did fabulously well across the globe. Toy Story 3 is a 3-D animated...
Modernized Classic “A Cinderella Story”
There is something unique and touching about the classic tales we’ve been listening to since a very young age, from folktales like Aladdin to princesses and fairy legends such as Rapunzel. Disney has effortlessly delivered several characters and stories that have an emotional attachment to many young kids even today. One such famous story that every girl relates to is Cinderella.
10 things you didn’t know about the movie ‘Amsterdam’
As we slowly near the end of 2022, we start to get into the best part of the year for big-name titles and feature films. With the movie season climaxing around the December holidays, the end of the year always ensures moviegoers and fans have many options to feast their eyes on. Amsterdam is one of these late-release movies trending on social media because of its cast.
5 Most Iconic Moments from “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory”
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, penned by the children’s forever favorite Roald Dahl and directed by the very versatile Tim Burton, came out in 2005 and became the 8th highest-grossing film worldwide that year. The eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka’s character, couldn’t have been acted better by anyone other than...
Andor: One Way Out-Recap
It feels as though Andor took a long time to build to this current moment, but it stands to reason that the man had to be convinced that there was a reason to fight against the Empire rather than just run and hide from it. Being sent to a labor camp without committing a serious crime appears to have solidified the idea that fighting is a better idea finally, as this episode makes it clear that Cassian is finally going to do what he can to make the Empire tremble just a bit if he can do so.
Wholesome Comedy Animes You Should Watch In 2022
It’s great to enjoy Shonen and super-powered animes, but that’s not all there is to the anime fandom. Animes have different genres, and there is more to enjoy with the old and new animes. One genre is a comedy, which gives a different feel to super-powered animes like Naruto and Akame ga Kill. Depending on the anime plot, it focuses on making you laugh while enjoying the slice-of-life feeling. Let’s check out a list of wholesome comedy animes you should consider watching with friends and family in 2022.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” – Characters Ranked
The Boss Baby: Family Business,s aka The Boss Baby 2, is an American animated film based on Marla Frazee’s book “The Bossier Baby.” Universal Pictures released this film in 2021, while DreamWorks Animation Studio produced it. This was the follow-up to the first boss baby film, which was released in 2017. Tom McGrath directed it, Jeff Hermann produced it, and Tom McGrath and Michael McCullers penned the story. This film was an instant success, as if the dynamite of cuteness and authority had suddenly detonated in the animated film industry.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
