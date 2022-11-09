ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

How the Oldest Japanese Single Malt Whisky Was Discovered

By Josh Sims
InsideHook
InsideHook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9hoj_0j4It5Vw00
An open box of Shirakawa 1958, the earliest known single vintage Japanese whisky ever bottled Tomatin Distillery/Getty Images

What was Stephen Bremner doing contacting the company’s long-since-retired employees? Why did he want to look at the fragments of dusty documents from a building that had been demolished in 2003, with the land given over to a housing complex? Why did he have analysts ready to prove some wild hunch?

It’s not often that the whisky industry conjures up a detective story, but Bremner knew he was on to something. He had been working for the Japanese distillery company Takara Shuzo for 20 years — he’s now managing director of its Scotch whisky subsidiary Tomatin Distillery Co — and had grown increasingly curious about its Shirakawa distillery. Located in the Fukushima Prefecture some 200 km north of Tokyo, Shirakawa was a pioneer of malt whisky making in Japan. Those whisky days were long gone, but it made whisky for 20 years (between 1951 and 1969) before switching to the production of other spirits. Might, indeed, there be any stock from that time still around?

“I came to hear about how they’d once had this malt whisky distillery in Shirakawa. So I’d ask, ‘Is there any stock left over?’ And I’d always get a sketchy answer,” Bremner explains. “In part, that was because Takara Shuzu is a really big company, and, in part, because the guys I’d ask likely would [for cultural reasons] never put the question further up the food chain. So I’d just get a ‘no, we don’t think so’ answer all the time.”

That is until his digging led him to have another conversation with a Japanese colleague. He told him that there were rumors of a last parcel of stock. But then said colleague got moved to a U.S. subsidiary. So Bremner tracked down a couple of ex-employees who had worked at Shirakawa in the 1980s. Again, they said they’d heard of this parcel. The demolishing of the distillery meant that many of the historical records had been lost, but some survived, and these — regarding production in the 1950s — were uncovered.

“We just started to put together all these small pieces of information — the type of barley that would have been used then, the type of casks, and slowly this information gave us the clarity we needed to convince us that this parcel really did exist,” he says. Small wonder that some in the whisky industry made the joke that he was their Indiana Jones, the adventurer archaeologist of alcohol. (“But unfortunately I’m not that cool,” says Bremner.)

Picture the closing scenes of Raiders of the Lost Ark, when the Ark of the Covenant is being tucked away among millions of anonymous crates. That was sort of the case in 2019, when in the corner of a vast warehouse in the Miyazaki Prefecture — at the other end of the country — some anonymous stainless steel vats were uncovered. And they, too, were full of something very special: the oldest and rarest Japanese single malt, just 1,500 bottles of it, now available for an eye-watering $29,000 each. Still, collectors and investors are lining up.

That Japanese whisky might command so much may be surprising to anyone who didn’t know Japan has a history of making whisky at all. But production began before World War II, picked up during it and, while the quality was far from world-class to start with, it found growing popularity during the U.S. post-war occupation. The domestic market kept growing until its high point in 1984 when the drink industry’s radical shift from brown to white spirits — vodka and gin, notably — persuaded many manufacturers to shift production to shochu, a traditional Japanese white spirit distilled typically using sweet potato.

At the time, shochu was regarded as a cheap and rough drink. Takara Shuzo would reinvent it as an upscale one, called Jun, in part through a marketing campaign involving David Bowie and John Travolta, in part by being the first company to mature shochu by putting it, just like whisky, in casks for some time.

“It’s easy in retrospect to say there was this huge lost opportunity when Japanese spirits companies moved away from whisky when they made such a great success of shochu,” says Japanese whisky expert Stefan van Eycken. Indeed, it’s what makes this remarkable Shirakawa discovery so special: It dates to 1958, making this bottling the earliest known single vintage (that is, from one single year) from a Japanese distillery.

“What’s more, 1958 seems to have been the year when Japanese production really went high quality — their own yeasts, domestic not imported barley, copper pot stills, Japanese mask casks,” van Eycken adds. “You wouldn’t be able to replicate that today easily. It’s like a snapshot of a crucial moment in Japanese whisky making when it upped its game. If the Shirakawa had been in 1957, it might have been a whole other story. When I was told the story, my jaw dropped.”

The excitement to whisky nerds further lies in the fact that Shirakawa produced whisky only for blending, notably for its Takara Shuzo’s flagship King brand — it never, officially, produced a single malt bottling. So this is the last remaining parcel of that single malt — making it, as it were, the first and only official single malt from the Japanese distillery.

Indeed, the Shirakawa release comes as Japanese whisky continues its ascendance, both in quality and in quantity. Now there are more than 40 small active craft whisky distilleries in Japan, with many more in the planning stages to meet new demand and provide more variety.

“The best of the best whisky turned out to be Japanese, and hardcore whisky enthusiasts started to buy it,” van Eycken says. “And, as with music or art, with that validation abroad, the Japanese bought into it [more enthusiastically]. That’s when the tide started turning. “Now it’s actually very hard to buy Japanese whisky because there’s not enough of it to go around.”

“But of course, the point is that all of those whiskies are also very young,” he adds. “And that brings us to the appeal of this Shirakawa release. If someone had told me that a single malt Japanese whisky from the late ‘50s would be released, I’d have told them to keep dreaming. Single malt as a category didn’t even really exist in Japan until the mid-80s.”

Bremner still has questions he will never be able to answer. Just how many years did this single malt send in the cask, for example? And, while independent analysis has proven that the liquid is a single malt, made using Japanese malted barley and Mizunara oak, and that it’s had at least decades of cask maturation, the precise production method will remain forever a mystery.

But at least he’s had luck on his side. As van Eycken and Bremner both stress, as rare as this whisky is, it may still have tasted awful. After all, for decades it’s been stored in stainless steel vats of the kind used for shochu, which do nothing to help remove impurities from whisky. Van Eycken points out that while distilleries in Scotland have a culture of swapping stock — so there are all these parcels circulating and a deep knowledge of older stock builds up — no one sells stock to third parties in Japan.

“Given its age for a Japanese whisky, no one until now had any idea what something like this would taste like,” he enthuses. “In fact, it’s still hard to imagine the possibility of ever tasting something like this.”

And the result? “I have to say that when I first went to taste it, I was slightly nervous,” Bremner recalls. “And I think the owners of the distillery were nervous about letting me taste it, too, because even in their eyes, Scotch is still at the top of the whisky category. But when I tasted it I was blown away. If this Shirakawa 1958 whisky was a top single malt from Scotland, the only reaction would be ‘Wow!’ They [the parent company] just had no idea what they had. They had no idea how significant it was. And before you ask, we’ve looked, and there isn’t any more of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This November

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. The 2022 edition of this award-winning Canadian whisky is once again crafted from a 100% prairie rye mashbill and Rocky Mountain spring water. And it’s once again spicy, full of chocolate, dark fruits, vanilla and wood. Somehow powerful and yet balanced, this might be the best rye of the year.
COLORADO STATE
InsideHook

Why Teeling Remains the Most Innovative Irish Whiskey Distillery

What we’re drinking: Teeling 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Purple Muscat Finish and Wonders of Wood Single Malt Chinkapin Oak. Where it’s from: The Teeling Whiskey Company, which was founded in 2012. The distillery opened in 2015, making it the first new distillery in Dublin in 125 years.
InsideHook

Why Some Leading Wine Producers Want to End the Use of Glass Bottles

Some leading figures in the wine industry have started to speak out against glass bottles. In an open letter from the UK-based Wine Traders for Alternative Formats (WTAF), a multitude of wine brands and drinks writers have urged James Cartlidge MP, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, to introduce consumer tax incentives to fund and promote carbon-friendly alternative packaging.
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
InsideHook

Passengers Are Paying $1,238 to Skip Security Lines at This Airport

It’s been a trying year for Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. It’s the most connected airport in Europe, and one of the busiest, but more recently, it’s being called “the worst airport ever.” Labor shortages and poor management have resulted in astronomically long queues, lost luggage and subsequently, lots of unhappy travelers.
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
InsideHook

This Tiny New York Distillery Has Crafted the Ideal Spirit of Fall

Charlotteville, NY isn’t even really a town — it’s actually listed as a “hamlet.” And you’d need to drive up to an hour to hit anywhere with a real population, like Hunter or Cooperstown. But it is a beautiful area, particularly in the fall. And it’s also home to Sauvage, a distillery just off the hamlet’s single main road. It’s here, near a marker for a 19th-century seminary, where you’ll find one of the country’s finest craft spirits and an excellent example of spirits provenance: Upstate Vodka.
CHARLOTTEVILLE, NY
InsideHook

Nothing Is as Weird as This Man Trying to Sneak an Albino Alligator Through Airport Security

In 2018, following a weeklong road trip from New York to Arizona, a friend and I were set to fly home out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International. What seemed a routine stroll through security became moderately less so when my friend was found in possession of a pocketknife in her carry-on. It was an accident, of course — we’d been camping days prior — but we were nonetheless profusely apologetic for having attempted to sneak a weapon through security. The TSA officer, by contrast, was totally unfazed.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!)

Discover the Longest Train Tunnel in the US (Over 7 Miles Long!) Over the years, humans have come up with several ways to move around from place to place. Of all the travel options that exist, traveling by train is one of the oldest and most innovative. The first full-scale, functional train in the world was a railway steam locomotive built in the United Kingdom in 1804 by Richard Trevithick, a British engineer born in Cornwall. However, there had been constant use of wooden railroads, called wagonways, in the United States from as early as the 1720s. The first public railway in the United States was the Leiper Railroad, which opened in 1810. However, this railway was closed after a while. Still, it was subsequently reopened as part of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, the first U.S. railway chartered for commercial transport of passengers and freight, which was completed in 1827 but opened in 1830.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideHook

Could the Packers Really Bench Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?

Losers of five in a row heading into a home game on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2), the reeling Green Bay Packers (3-6) are in real danger of dropping out of playoff contention in a wide-open NFC with a loss. Even with a win, the Packers face an uphill battle to qualify for the postseason as they have little chance of catching the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) to capture first place in the NFC North and will have to settle for a contested wild-card spot.
GREEN BAY, WI
InsideHook

This Week’s “SNL” Took on the Elon Musk Era of Twitter

Elon Musk now owns Twitter, which has made for strange days on the platform in question — with advertisers hitting pause on their relationship with the company and massive numbers of Twitter employees facing layoffs. With Musk having raised the prospect of previously banned accounts being reinstated, that made for an ideal target for Saturday Night Live‘s writers, who explored what such a reinstatement might look like.
InsideHook

British Airways Says Yes to Makeup for Male Cabin Crew

In an overhaul of the carrier’s prescribed uniform guidelines, British Airways has announced that it will allow male members of the cabin crew to wear makeup and carry handbags. On Wednesday, an internal memo outlining the new uniforms went out, encouraging employees to “be bold, be proud, be yourself.”...
TheConversationAU

Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs

In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
InsideHook

Opening Arguments Begin in Eagles Lyrics Case

Under most circumstances, if you heard news about a criminal case involving theft and Eagles, you’d probably guess that it had to do with poaching or something else involving an endangered species. In the case of an ongoing legal case in New York, however, the Eagles in question are better known for their songs about California, rivalry with Steely Dan and long string of 1970s hits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

What the Hell Is “Dad Brain”? Is It a Good Thing?

Whenever a baseball player returns from paternity leave and hits a home run in his first game back, social media likes to marvel at his newfound “dad strength.”. It’s a mystical and unscientific concept, meant to capture the idea that being in charge of a helpless infant yields an extra dose of power overnight. When asked about it a few years back, an English rugby star insisted that fatherhood makes you “15% stronger.”
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
InsideHook

5 Wines Sommelier Rick Arline Is Drinking at Home

Rick Arline became a sommelier through osmosis more than anything else. Working as a bartender for a number of years, he began to pick up notes about wine on the job and soon found himself fascinated by the world of grapes, vines and bottles. Though his interest was initially piqued while slinging drinks at a now-defunct Miami spot called The Forge, Arline spent the bulk of his time working as a sommelier in Los Angeles at places like Hotel Bel-Air, Auburn and Fellow Traveler, and did a stint as the beverage director at Chicago hotspot Girl & the Goat before returning to the West Coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Inflation Brings End to Beloved 114-Year-Old Japanese Candy

TOKYO (Reuters) - A beloved Japanese candy eaten by generations, so iconic it even appeared in a hit anime film, has come to the end of the line, a victim of surging raw material and energy prices. Tokyo-based Sakumaseika Co said on Wednesday that it would go out of business...
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy