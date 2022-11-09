ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

JoAnne Boren
3d ago

Definitely let her choose her own name. She’s a human with real likes and dislikes, she’s not your little clone!

Clara Hudson
2d ago

Oh gee mom. She’s growing her own personality. She has the right to be called the shorter version. She’s not a baby anymore. She’s not running the streets or taking drugs. She’s developing independence. That’s what we all did.

Gerry McManus
2d ago

Definitely on the kid's side. I've been correcting people since I was six. At 18 I had my name legally changed.

