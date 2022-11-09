Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced
MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin pursuit, vehicle fire, 2 in custody
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in New Berlin early Friday morning, Nov. 11. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. Small Road and College Avenue. Berlin officers pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound I-43...
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
Milwaukee man shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh
A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 14th and Burleigh Friday night. Milwaukee police say it happened around 12:50 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WISN
Milwaukee man's dog electrocuted while raking leaves
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says his rescue dog, a Poodle mutt named Ted was his best buddy. "He was my bud, got me up in the morning, he'd wake me up with that wet nose. He was my bud he was my adventure pal," Gross said. When Gross rescued...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin
November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
WISN
Drugs, guns seized from Racine home
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's office says search warrants turned up drugs, guns, and money at two Racine homes. Members of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Violent Crime Task Force executed the warrants Thursday afternoon, in the 1100 block of Marquette Street, and the 4000 block of 17th Street. The warrants were connected to a 10-month investigation involving 26-year-old Kaleb Weaver of Racine.
WISN
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring. 12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women. Her attack...
44-year-old man arrested after vehicle struck by gunfire on I-94
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to Wednesday's shooting on I-94.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers
MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in two separate robberies on Milwaukee's west side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man claiming to have a gun was able to pull off two robberies on Milwaukee's west side within 20 minutes. Detectives need your help finding the suspect. Take a look at this picture. This was from the day these robberies happened on the morning of...
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
WISN
Racine County medical examiner steps down
RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 66, missing; last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Melvin Swift. Officials said Swift was last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Swift is believed to be on foot. Swift is described as a male, Black, about 5'3...
I-94 eastbound at 70th Street closed due to freeway shooting
I-94 eastbound at 70th Street is closed due to a freeway shooting. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the freeway closure at 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
