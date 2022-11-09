MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.

