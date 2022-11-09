ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced

MILWAUKEE - Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin pursuit, vehicle fire, 2 in custody

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in New Berlin early Friday morning, Nov. 11. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. Small Road and College Avenue. Berlin officers pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound I-43...
NEW BERLIN, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man's dog electrocuted while raking leaves

MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says his rescue dog, a Poodle mutt named Ted was his best buddy. "He was my bud, got me up in the morning, he'd wake me up with that wet nose. He was my bud he was my adventure pal," Gross said. When Gross rescued...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

$30,000 damage in apartment fire in West Bend, WI | By Kenny Asselin

November 8, 2022 – West Bend, WI – About $30,000 in damage was caused following a stove fire in a multi-family apartment building in the 200 block of N. University Drive in West Bend, WI on Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022. West Bend Fire Department said the call...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Center shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to one year in prison after prosecutors charged him in connection to a north side shooting incident. Marley Boyce, 23, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to taking/driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of a firearm by a felon. As part of a plea deal, one count of reckless injury was dismissed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Drugs, guns seized from Racine home

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's office says search warrants turned up drugs, guns, and money at two Racine homes. Members of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Violent Crime Task Force executed the warrants Thursday afternoon, in the 1100 block of Marquette Street, and the 4000 block of 17th Street. The warrants were connected to a 10-month investigation involving 26-year-old Kaleb Weaver of Racine.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Racine County medical examiner steps down

RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

