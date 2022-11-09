ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AR

Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor

TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
South Pike County to host an Apple Distinguished School Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 15

The South Pike County School District held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Murfreesboro High School and Murfreesboro Elementary School have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025. Technology Consultant Chad Brinkley mentioned the Apple Distinguished School Tour and Assembly event that will take place next Tuesday, November 15th.
Discarded black box results in drug charge for biker

On October 27th, Dierks Officer Turner Reed was patrolling Hwy 70 in Dierks. Reed observed a motorcycle traveling on Hwy 70 and noticed the motorcycle violating statute 27-36-221, driving with auxiliary driving lights. Officer Reed had prior knowledge that the tags on the motorcycle were also expired. Before they came...
Hot Springs resident charged on drug charges

On November 1st, Nashville K9 Officer Greg Parker conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge truck for crossing the fog line onto the shoulder of the roadway numerous times. The driver was identified as 51 year old Michael D Martin of Hot Springs. Parker stated that Martin acted nervous...
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting

66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
Lockesburg parents charged following death of newborn

Two Lockesburg residents are in custody after authorities say they improperly disposed of a newborn child that did not survive birth. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on Nov. 7 regarding a baby being born at a home in Lockesburg. After further investigation, authorities discovered the baby, a boy, did not live and was disposed of. Deputies and investigators with the Sever County Sheriffs Office located the baby in a nearby dumpster.
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station

Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Defending 4A state champions tip-off their season this afternoon in Conway

The Nashville Scrapperettes will begin their defense of their 4A State championship this afternoon at 5:30 pm in the Dandra Thomas Invitational Tournament on the campus of Conway High School. The Scrapperettes will tip-off their season against the 6A Jonesboro Hurricanes who were 22 and 7 last season and lost...
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights

One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
Scrappers face familiar foe in the Bauxite Miners in 4A playoffs

After missing the football playoffs last season, the Nashville Scrappers return to post season play tonight, with a road game at Bauxite. Until this season, the two teams had been conference opponents, playing each year in week 10. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich expects a big crowd from the home team tonight,and looks for a good game from the Miners:
Hornets on the road in first round of 2A playoffs at Carlisle

The Mineral Springs Hornets will be on the road tonight in the first round of the 2A playoffs at Carlisle and since their last game against Murfreesboro, the Hornets schedule has been anything but normal. The Mineral Springs School District has experienced some illness, but head coach Jason Hathcock reported players are getting healthy and their having a great week at practice.
