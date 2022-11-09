Two Lockesburg residents are in custody after authorities say they improperly disposed of a newborn child that did not survive birth. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on Nov. 7 regarding a baby being born at a home in Lockesburg. After further investigation, authorities discovered the baby, a boy, did not live and was disposed of. Deputies and investigators with the Sever County Sheriffs Office located the baby in a nearby dumpster.

LOCKESBURG, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO