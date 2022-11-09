Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Hope native re-elected Texarkana, AR Mayor
TEXARKANA – Hope native Allen Brown was re-elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday in the General Election. Brown garnered 5,064 votes to challenger Tederal Jackson’s 1,501. Results are complete, but unofficial. Brown will serve a four year term. After the results came in, Brown had this to say,...
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
southwestarkansasradio.com
South Pike County to host an Apple Distinguished School Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 15
The South Pike County School District held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Murfreesboro High School and Murfreesboro Elementary School have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025. Technology Consultant Chad Brinkley mentioned the Apple Distinguished School Tour and Assembly event that will take place next Tuesday, November 15th.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Discarded black box results in drug charge for biker
On October 27th, Dierks Officer Turner Reed was patrolling Hwy 70 in Dierks. Reed observed a motorcycle traveling on Hwy 70 and noticed the motorcycle violating statute 27-36-221, driving with auxiliary driving lights. Officer Reed had prior knowledge that the tags on the motorcycle were also expired. Before they came...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Hot Springs resident charged on drug charges
On November 1st, Nashville K9 Officer Greg Parker conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge truck for crossing the fog line onto the shoulder of the roadway numerous times. The driver was identified as 51 year old Michael D Martin of Hot Springs. Parker stated that Martin acted nervous...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Lockesburg parents charged following death of newborn
Two Lockesburg residents are in custody after authorities say they improperly disposed of a newborn child that did not survive birth. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on Nov. 7 regarding a baby being born at a home in Lockesburg. After further investigation, authorities discovered the baby, a boy, did not live and was disposed of. Deputies and investigators with the Sever County Sheriffs Office located the baby in a nearby dumpster.
hopeprescott.com
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Teen being charged as adult for homicide of Hot Springs 16-year-old
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for his involvement in a homicide that happened last month. The Hot Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of School Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on October 5. According to...
ktalnews.com
Beckville dominates, Daingerfield stays dangerous in Thursday night playoff action
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the 2022 UIL football postseason began with multiple matchups featuring teams from East Texas. Check out all of Thursday night’s final scores below. Cooper 63, Hawkins 6. Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13. Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14. New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35. Carthage...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Defending 4A state champions tip-off their season this afternoon in Conway
The Nashville Scrapperettes will begin their defense of their 4A State championship this afternoon at 5:30 pm in the Dandra Thomas Invitational Tournament on the campus of Conway High School. The Scrapperettes will tip-off their season against the 6A Jonesboro Hurricanes who were 22 and 7 last season and lost...
Worth the Drive to See 4 Million Dazzling Holiday Lights
One of my favorite places to visit this time of the year is Garvan Woodland Gardens "Holiday Lights" in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Garvan Woodland Gardens is a beautiful botanical garden that will come to life beginning on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 4 million lights lighting the way over bridges, amazing lighted waterfalls, ponds, and Christmas displays at every turn.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Scrappers face familiar foe in the Bauxite Miners in 4A playoffs
After missing the football playoffs last season, the Nashville Scrappers return to post season play tonight, with a road game at Bauxite. Until this season, the two teams had been conference opponents, playing each year in week 10. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich expects a big crowd from the home team tonight,and looks for a good game from the Miners:
southwestarkansasradio.com
Hornets on the road in first round of 2A playoffs at Carlisle
The Mineral Springs Hornets will be on the road tonight in the first round of the 2A playoffs at Carlisle and since their last game against Murfreesboro, the Hornets schedule has been anything but normal. The Mineral Springs School District has experienced some illness, but head coach Jason Hathcock reported players are getting healthy and their having a great week at practice.
