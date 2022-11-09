Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call
Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
Fox 19
Mayor Pureval, city leaders announce changes to Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and city leaders announced a change to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project that will give the Queen City nearly 10 acres of land. The project surrounding the Brent Spence Bridge involves both Ohio and Kentucky. Part of the plan includes building a...
Records: Auditor looking into complaints of campaign contributions concerning county clerk of courts
DAYTON — A new document is shedding light on the state auditor’s raid of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon. News Center 7 obtained through a public records request a copy of the Special Investigations Unit’s report of miscellaneous activity which revealed the initial allegations the auditor’s office is looking into. The document indicates that the allegations made in late October 2022 raised concern Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and not the his office as an entity.
Fox 19
$75 million development proposed for treasured Bond Hill site
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new development proposal could transform the former site of the Swifton Shopping Center and Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill. The site has sat idle for decades but were once part of a major shopping and entertainment district. Midpointe Crossing from Kean Ventures call for eight residential...
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
wyso.org
Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery
Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
linknky.com
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County
After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
Hours-long lines reported throughout Kenton County for voters; here's why
Multiple locations in Kenton County saw hours-long lines to vote on election day because of a longer ballot, new equipment and ADA compliance issues.
Hamilton County deputy reinstated after getting fired for 'excessive force'
A Hamilton County deputy has been reinstated after getting fired for "excessive force" in 2020. Jesse Franklin was found not guilty of assault. An arbitrator ordered him reinstated with back pay.
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
They Told Him to Change His Name. Now Crowds Are Shouting It.
Aftab Pureval, the young mayor of Cincinnati, has Democrats reaching for some flattering comparisons.
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
lovelandmagazine.com
2022 Loveland Area Mid-Term Election Results
Loveland, Ohio – We published our results as soon as the three counties Loveland is in, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren reported their “Unofficial” counts and when 100% of precinct votes had been tabulated by each county BOE. These results are, as of 12:10 AM Wednesday, November 9.
WLWT 5
Kenton County election results
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Here are the election results for races across Kenton County, Kentucky. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
wvxu.org
City to launch task force to solve CPS transportation problems
At Woodward High School, City Council members and the Cincinnati Public School Board held a joint meeting to discuss a variety of topics related to the city and school district. School safety, workforce development, and student homelessness were among the issues discussed between the two groups and the public. When...
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
