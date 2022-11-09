ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Kenton County officials probing long lines, huge waits on Election Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reports of long lines and hours-long waits on election day have drawn a response from officials in Kenton County. Some voters reported waiting more than two hours, with serpentine queues issuing through hallways and snaking across parking lots. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe issued a terse statement...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call

Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Records: Auditor looking into complaints of campaign contributions concerning county clerk of courts

DAYTON — A new document is shedding light on the state auditor’s raid of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon. News Center 7 obtained through a public records request a copy of the Special Investigations Unit’s report of miscellaneous activity which revealed the initial allegations the auditor’s office is looking into. The document indicates that the allegations made in late October 2022 raised concern Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and not the his office as an entity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

$75 million development proposed for treasured Bond Hill site

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new development proposal could transform the former site of the Swifton Shopping Center and Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill. The site has sat idle for decades but were once part of a major shopping and entertainment district. Midpointe Crossing from Kean Ventures call for eight residential...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods ​

CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

Local county election results: Greene, Montgomery

Republicans took several key races in Montgomery County on Tuesday. According to final, unofficial results for Montgomery County:. For county commission, Republican Jordan Wortham beat Democratic incumbent County Commissioner Carolyn Rice. Wortham had just over 50 percent of the vote. Democratic incumbent Karl Keith defeats Republican Karl Kordalis. Keith beat...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Here’s who won elections in Kenton County

After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
lovelandmagazine.com

2022 Loveland Area Mid-Term Election Results

Loveland, Ohio – We published our results as soon as the three counties Loveland is in, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren reported their “Unofficial” counts and when 100% of precinct votes had been tabulated by each county BOE. These results are, as of 12:10 AM Wednesday, November 9.
LOVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

City to launch task force to solve CPS transportation problems

At Woodward High School, City Council members and the Cincinnati Public School Board held a joint meeting to discuss a variety of topics related to the city and school district. School safety, workforce development, and student homelessness were among the issues discussed between the two groups and the public. When...
CINCINNATI, OH

