Stars power past BSM with experienced playmakers for section football crown

Holy Angels wins 41-7 for third consecutive section title

Holy Angels won its third consecutive Section 5AAAA football title by defeating Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the StarDome for a week-five rematch that ended with the same final score, 41-7.

It was the fifth-straight win for the Stars (7-3) against BSM (2-9) who had plenty of momentum coming into the after winning both section games after a winless regular season.

Holy Angels dominated both section games outscoring Minneapolis South and BSM by a combined score of 97-7.

Stars coach Jim Gunderson kept a focus on execution and focus once the score gets away from them to make sure everyone stays sharp as possible.

Gunderson said the challenge in championship-round games is to be the team that doesn’t make mistakes.

“At any level of football in these types of games, the teams that are good don’t beat themselves so our whole thing is to eliminate penalties that have stalled us,” he said. “We have almost been our own worst enemy in some aspects of getting penalized or making mistakes and I thought they came out clean and fired up knowing its hard to be at a team twice, especially in the rivalry we have with Benilde.”

Stars senior linebacker Luke Cronin set the tone less than two minutes into the game returning an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

“The boys came out hot and if there was a moment of truth it was that pick-six by Cronin to set the tone,” Gunderson said as he’s faced Red Knights coach Sean McMenomy since his days coaching at DeLaSalle.

Holy Angels made it a 21-0 lead five seconds into the second quarter after quarterback AJ Boarman found Charles Gilbert III open on a 35-yard touchdown.

Holy Angels’ version of the Thunder and Lightning with Joe Miller III and Reid Davenport has wrecked defenses all season.

Miller punched in his first of two touchdowns on a 14-yard run through the Red Knights’ defense, 39 seconds before halftime.

Davenport, the Stars junior running back scored his second 6-yard touchdown of the evening this time coming with 4:35 to go in the third quarter. His first touchdown came less than five minutes into the game.

Miller wasn’t going to be denied the end zone as he bounced off a Red Knights defensive back at the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:51 to play.

The 6-foot-4 running back and defensive end said the team was motivated by preseason speculation wondering how good the Stars would be without Mr. Football Award winner Emmett Johnson.

“Nobody thought we’d be this good,” Miller said. “To get another chance at state, we’re going to go all the way.”

He credits the offensive line for his first touchdown. “That’s my o-line opening it up for me and I just finish it off,” Miller said. “If they set me up, I can get it done.”

BSM junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah found senior Dominic Argenta on a 39-yard touchdown to break up the shutout bid, scoring in the final minutes.

“I think we showed our youth in a big-time game and we saw all the drops,” McMenomy said. “They were giving us such an easy defense to pick apart. They gave us an easier defense to attack than what they’ve shown and so I’m disappointed in so many drops with pockets all over the place.”

If the issue wasn’t a drop it was a host of other things from missed blocks, a poor throw, or a bad route.

“It was a great experience for your younger kids to understand the intensity of what it takes,” the Red Knights coach said.

He remains excited about the future of the program given the younger grades finding a lot of success.

“For them to grow all year and for us to have the success we’ve had it’s inspiring.”

McMenomy felt good for the seniors who finished with a string of wins to be one win removed from a state tournament bid.

A byproduct of the section wins is that much more practice time together to build on what they developed during the regular season.

“We had great practices leading up to it but they were the better team and it showed,” McMenomy said, in particular, their defense and line size advantage ground the Red Knights down.

“Our defense is getting better every week and played well the last half of the year,” he said.

BSM didn’t have a few starters including receiver Khalif Brown who average around 150 all-purpose yards per game. “You have to come into these games fully loaded,” McMenomy said.

The coach was impressed with how mature the team was when it came to embracing the marathon-not-a-sprint mentality.

“We knew the regular season would be tough with a rebuild and playing a 5A schedule and the guys bought into that knowing come playoff time we’d play teams our own size and they never wavered, stuck together, and ultimately played our best football at the end of the year which is what you want to do,” McMenomy said.

This marks Holy Angels’ eighth state tournament appearance overall including last season’s 24-7 loss to Becker in the quarterfinals.

The Stars will look to add a second state title to join the 2017 championship title.

The Stars face Zimmerman at Osseo High School on Thursday, Nov. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Other quarterfinal pairings for Nov. 11:

Stewartville vs. Hutchinson at Lakeville South High School; Simley vs. Chisago Lakes at Forest Lake High School; North Branch vs. Rocori at Blaine High School.

Pairings were predetermined by section number.

Semifinals: at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 andat 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Prep Bowl is set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. Class AAAA will play at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

USE THESE PHOTOS IN CURRENT

(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Stars running back Joe Miller IV, second from left, credits his success to the work to open running lanes by his offensive linemen. Miller scored twice against BSM on Friday.