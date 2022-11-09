ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man with no driver’s license charged in hit-and-run accident with 2-year-old in car, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged hit-and-run accident while his two-year-old son was in the car.

On Nov. 7, Memphis Police in the area of Barron Avenue and Pendleton Street saw a blue Chevy Malibu speeding down Barron.

The driver drove through a red light at the intersection of Barron and Pendleton, nearly hitting a detective’s squad car, according to an affidavit.

Police conducted a traffic stop at Barron and Semmes, where the driver was identified as Davion Green.

According to police, detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Green’s 2-year-old son was in the front seat without a child seat or seatbelt, police said.

Records showed Green’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2018 for a property damage accident.

While he was being taken into custody, Green said he had just been shot at, according to the affidavit.

During the traffic stop, dispatch put out a hit-and-run call for an accident at Barron and Baltimore Avenue.

A blue Chevy Malibu had hit the driver’s side of a Ford F350 then drove off, police said.

An investigation revealed that Green’s vehicle was responsible for the hit-and-run.

Detectives found a leafy green substance consistent with marijuana inside the car, as well as a digital scale on the front driver’s seat.

A 9mm handgun was found in the center console, along with a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana.

According to police, the leafy green substance tested positive for THC.

Green’s vehicle was seized and his son was released to his grandmother, according to the affidavit.

He’s charged with disobedience to traffic control, possession marijuana, possession of firearm/commission of felony, reckless driving, violation child restraint, driving while license s/r/c, leaving scene of accident involving injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

