Read full article on original website
Related
‘I had the privilege to concede’: Tim Ryan calls out election deniers as he concedes Senate race to J.D. Vance
YOUNGSTOWN – In conceding defeat in his run for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tim Ryan offered a pointed rebuke of a sizable faction of the political right that continues to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election. After he was defeated, Ryan shared word to supporters with pride...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Sen. Mark Kelly Wins Reelection In Arizona, Defeating Blake Masters
The win by one of the Democratic Party's best fundraisers was a crucial step in its effort to maintain control of the Senate.
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Trump Ohio wins: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two of the bright spots of otherwise miserable Midterm election results for Donald Trump were in Ohio with the wins of J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate and Trump’s former White House aide Max Miller for the U.S. House. As desperate to up his win total...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0