cnycentral.com
Upstate Golisano over regular capacity with children admitted for respiratory illnesses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is over capacity, filled with children sick with RSV and respiratory viruses. So much so, that the hospital activated Incident Command, meaning it’s all hands on deck to care for these sick kids. At Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric emergency...
Golisano After Hours expanding its hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Golisano After Hours is expanding its hours beginning Monday, November 14, to handle the increasing number of children with respiratory issues and other illnesses. Dr. Gregory Conners, Executive Director for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, says RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection) is sweeping through Central New York and Syracuse. “So we didn’t […]
Syracuse children’s hospital runs out of beds as RSV surges. Some kids sent out of town
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital has so many patients seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, it has run out of beds and is sending some kids to pediatric hospitals out of town. Golisano, which is part of Upstate University Hospital, had 35 RSV patients Friday...
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Women's Healthcare in Cortland
CORTLAND, NY — Alison Platukis is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Guthrie Cortland OB/GYN. This newly renovated building on Groton Avenue in Cortland provides all women's healthcare services including yearly exams, maternity care/prenatal care, birth/beyond birth care, family planning, contraceptives/birth control counseling, menopausal care, & infertility care. This community...
localsyr.com
Interview: Looking into causes of COVID-19 cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the states that have lifted their mandates and ditched protocols, we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky talks with Dr. Dara Kass, with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about what is happening. According to Dr....
upstate.edu
Son’s suicide spurs donation to Upstate’s Psychiatry High Risk Program
Robert Helfrich, who lost his 19-year-old son, Zach, to suicide three years ago, has provided a $20,000 donation to benefit Upstate’s Psychiatry High Risk Program. The funds were raised through a variety of fundraising events to raise awareness and funds for Zach Helfrich Memorial Fund and Endowment at the Upstate Foundation. The funds are designated to support the work being done through the Psychiatry High Risk Program and raise awareness around suicide and self-harm prevention.
localsyr.com
Nascentia Health offers at-home care for seniors
(WSYR-TV) — There’s no place like home, and for people who need some level of healthcare, being able to stay at home can help maintain a feeling of independence. The folks at Nascentia Health have been providing community-based care for more than 130 years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County honors those who served our country during Veterans Day event
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This Veterans Day, events were held across Central New York to honor those who have served our country, including one in Onondaga County’s War Memorial. “I Ryan McMahon, and I Ben Walsh, Mayor of Syracuse, do hereby proclaim November 11 to be Veterans Day in Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse,” the local leaders said during the event.
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality
FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
One Of The Best Cities In America For Veterans Is Here In Central New York
Which cities across America help provide comfort and success to our veterans? One of the best cities is here in America. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Veterans. When they took a look at these cities, one Central New York city came in at number five on the list. What an incredible honor.
Multiple cases of rabies identified in residential areas in Norwich
NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a rabies advisory in the city of Norwich after multiple cases of rabies have been identified within the local wildlife population. The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents that any wild animal acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas is considered dangerous and should not be interacted […]
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
wrvo.org
Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans
Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
localsyr.com
Oswego Fire Chief retires after five and a half years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department...
cnycentral.com
Oswego Fire Chief, Emergency Management Director announces retirement
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin announced his upcoming retirement Thursday. His last day will be Friday, November 18. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017, becoming Oswego’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. He led the reorganization...
No restaurants fail health inspection: October 23-29
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 23 to October 29. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: Bailiwick Market and Cafe 441 Route 5 […]
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville School Board announces disciplinary charges on Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School Board voted 7 to 1 in favor of multiple disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. After nearly two hours of the executive session, the president announced multiple charges. "Now therefore be resolved by the Board of Education of the Baldwinsville School District is...
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
