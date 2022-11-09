Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Tulsa King’ Boss Teases Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Oddball Crew’ & Bitter Rivals
Sylvester Stallone has his first major television role in Tulsa King. Dwight “The General” Manfredi is a vital 75-year-old New York City mobster and ex-con rudely tasked by his Invernizzi crime family with starting a new operation in Oklahoma. That’s the drama driving this new original drama (conceived by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan) and, this being a mob story, half the fun early on is watching Manfredi assembling his oddball crew.
How Wakanda Forever recast T’Challa without recasting T’Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out in theaters worldwide, ready to make a killing at the box office this weekend. The highly-anticipated sequel honors both Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa, without an actual recast. At the same time, the movie advances the overall MCU story with a Wakanda-centric adventure. We get a new Black Panther in the story and a villain who might become a hero in the future.
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
