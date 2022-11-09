Read full article on original website
Michael Zelasko
3d ago
need to find these little punks before they start robbing where I live at. I hope they stick to robbing in their own neighborhood. I used to be a stick up kid but I used to go for the yuppies. I had to do 4 years in the penitentiary for that crap. very glad I got out of that life in one piece and changed my ways.
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
Robber killed in supermarket shootout, bystander wounded: police
A shootout erupted during an attempted armed robbery Friday night at a South Shore supermarket and ended with the alleged robber dead and a bystander critically injured, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
cwbchicago.com
CPD looking for four suspects after man is maced, robbed at Roosevelt Red Line
Chicago police are looking for four people who pepper-sprayed and robbed a man on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Friday morning. CPD said the people in these CTA surveillance images sprayed the man twice, then took his wallet and phone around 2:10 a.m. Officers who reviewed surveillance video from the...
Catalytic converter thieves open fire on West Lawn homeowner who caught them in the act
A West Lawn homeowner is lucky to be alive after catalytic converter thieves riddled his home with bullets when he caught them in the act.
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
fox32chicago.com
Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired near Yorktown Center shopping mall
LOMBARD, Ill. - Lombard police determined there was no active threat to the community after investigating a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., the Village of Lombard issued an alert on its social media platforms stating that officers were in the parking...
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
cwbchicago.com
What are the sentences for people convicted of committing crimes on Chicago transit? Here’s a look at some recent outcomes.
Rising crime on the CTA has been a leading Chicago news story for almost two years. But what kinds of sentences are handed down to people convicted of committing crimes on the city’s transit system?. We decided to find out by looking up some cases that we’ve told you...
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
