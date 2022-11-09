On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO