SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11
Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.7.22
Democratic candidate for Governor Tina Kotek shares her vision for Oregon and talks about her plans if elected. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 7 22.
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY VETERANS DAY PARADE AT 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday. This year the Grand Marshals are the U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans. The parade theme is: “The Silent Service – Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible”. The event will follow its traditional route through downtown Roseburg. It begins at the...
ODOT TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE ON OREGON 42 PROJECT
Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation will host an open house next Tuesday night to share information and collect public input on the Oregon 42: Lookingglass Creek to Interstate 5 project. Dan Latham of ODOT said the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the...
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
142ND WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYEROVERS
The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout the state. Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. Hofford said, “…The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force”.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 11:30 a.m. the 36-year old was allegedly caught sleeping in an enclosed fenced area belonging to the Bureau of Land Management in the 2300 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The...
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
