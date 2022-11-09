CANTON — Lebo High School played their postseason contest on the road Friday night and was duly upended by Canton-Galva High School, 52-6, in the 8-man Division II sectional matchup. The Wolves finished 8-3. It only took Canton-Galva two quarters to put this one away, scoring early and often and never looking back. It seemed Lebo couldn’t match up with the Eagles’ weapons or firepower, but it probably leaned more toward the falling-short-in-the-execution-department.

CANTON, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO