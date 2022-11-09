Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Area state-sectional football preview
Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MH beginning playoffs at Marion
Friday’s high school football schedule includes the start of postseason in Arkansas, and for Mountain Home, it’s the third straight playoff appearance. The Bombers will begin action in the Class 6A State Playoffs at Marion. Mountain Home enters the postseason as the sixth-seeded team from the 6A-West. The...
SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores for the third week of the MSHSAA playoffs COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Scores from Week 12 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Emporia gazette.com
Remaining area schools see football seasons ends in sectional round
CANTON — Lebo High School played their postseason contest on the road Friday night and was duly upended by Canton-Galva High School, 52-6, in the 8-man Division II sectional matchup. The Wolves finished 8-3. It only took Canton-Galva two quarters to put this one away, scoring early and often and never looking back. It seemed Lebo couldn’t match up with the Eagles’ weapons or firepower, but it probably leaned more toward the falling-short-in-the-execution-department.
KTLO
Thursday basketball results include mixed scores for MH junior high basketball teams
Mountain Home was able to take two of three junior high girls’ basketball games over teams from Bentonville on Thursday. The Junior Lady Bombers invoked the mercy rule in the freshman game as they defeated the Junior Lady Tigers 57-23. Mountain Home’s only loss was in the eighth grade game as they fell to Bentonville Washington 33-9. The Mountain Home seventh graders topped Washington 26-9.
Senior all-star football game ends with flurry of action
ILION - A last football hurrah for several Section III seniors went to the final buzzer Wednesday as the Mohawk Valley edition of Arcaro Classic senior all-star game's outcome was decided with three touchdowns, an unusual onside kick and a final interception, all in the final 90 seconds. The Gold...
KTLO
Friday basketball results include Viola getting swept at Shirley
The Viola High School basketball teams were swept Thursday at Shirley. The Lady Longhorns fell to the Lady Blue Devils 58-54. Viola also lost the boys’ game to Shirley 75-49. Calico Rock’s boys had a rough outing against another group of Pirates. Calico Rock fell to Concord by a...
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS boys in Oklahoma City
Friday’s high school basketball schedule includes a special road trip for the Mountain Home boys. The Bombers will travel a long way west to meet Rogers Heritage at the home venue for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Mountain Home was originally scheduled to play the War Eagles at...
KTLO
MHHS defeats Marion, advances to state quarterfinals
For the third year in a row, the Mountain Home High School football team will be advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A State Playoffs. The Bombers opened the postseason on Friday with a 23-6 victory at Marion. Mountain Home scored the first nine points of the game due...
