Tracking Nicole into SGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes on late season “Nicole” tracking west with landfall late tonight along the SE Florida Peninsula. The storm’s outer wind field extends outward 400 miles therefore impacts will be felt ahead of its arrival into SGA Thursday evening. Several counties Berrien, Brooks,...
Southwest Ga. schools altering plans, closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of schools across Southwest Georgia are altering school plans or closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s potential impacts Thursday and Friday. Albany Technical College will close at noon on Thursday and all afternoon classes will be canceled. Byne Christian School will be closing...
Grant now providing colon cancer screenings across Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a cancer expert that says Georgia may be able to get colon cancer screening more easily. Cynthia Merchant is the CEO of Horizons, which is South Georgia’s Cancer Coalition. Cynthia, do you have some exciting news about cancer...
Playoffs Round 1: Southwest Georgia football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve made it to the first week of Georgia’s high school football playoffs! Check the list below for final score updates. FINAL SCORE: Seminole County 0, Charlton County 44. FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 15, Clinch County 38. FINAL SCORE: Lanier County 14, Miller County...
List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Election Day over, it’s safe to say that Georgia saw some of the highest numbers in voter turnout, especially during the early voting period. From the race between Stacey Abrams and newly re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp to the now runoff battle between Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, this year’s midterm elections held some of the most important races to watch.
It’s official: Warnock, Walker race headed to runoff
ATLANTA (WALB) - Voters will be heading back to the voting booth in December in what is one of the most watched races not just in Georgia but across the United States. Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a Dec. 6 runoff, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a Wednesday press conference.
