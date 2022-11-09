ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Tracking Nicole into SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes on late season “Nicole” tracking west with landfall late tonight along the SE Florida Peninsula. The storm’s outer wind field extends outward 400 miles therefore impacts will be felt ahead of its arrival into SGA Thursday evening. Several counties Berrien, Brooks,...
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Grant now providing colon cancer screenings across Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a cancer expert that says Georgia may be able to get colon cancer screening more easily. Cynthia Merchant is the CEO of Horizons, which is South Georgia’s Cancer Coalition. Cynthia, do you have some exciting news about cancer...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Election Day over, it’s safe to say that Georgia saw some of the highest numbers in voter turnout, especially during the early voting period. From the race between Stacey Abrams and newly re-elected Gov. Brian Kemp to the now runoff battle between Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, this year’s midterm elections held some of the most important races to watch.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

It’s official: Warnock, Walker race headed to runoff

ATLANTA (WALB) - Voters will be heading back to the voting booth in December in what is one of the most watched races not just in Georgia but across the United States. Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a Dec. 6 runoff, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a Wednesday press conference.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy